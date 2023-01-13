Read full article on original website
Greenchain place two at Jug Beck; Loggers at .500 after beating Thompson Falls
The Libby Greenchain had two placewinners at last weekend’s Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula. Jace DeShazer was third at 205 pounds after pinning Billings West’s Solomon Stortz in 2:15. Zekiah Meyers was eighth at 138 pounds. Of 33 teams that competed, Libby was 21st with 58 points. Boys basketball The Libby Loggers boys basketball team split a pair of games last weekend in south Lincoln County hardwood action. The Loggers fell to Whitefish, 59-44, on Friday while beating Thompson Falls, 59-51, on Saturday. Against Whitefish in Northwest A action, the Loggers led 29-28 at halftime before the Bulldogs dominated the third quarter 14-2 to...
Albert J. Fantozzi
Albert J. Fantozzi, 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Libby. He was born to Corrado “Topsy” and Anna (Cada) Fantozzi on June 24, 1938, in Ural, Montana. When Al was two, the family moved to Libby and purchased a home on Cedar Street. After attending Libby High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return home, he started work at J. Neils Lumber Company as a millworker. Al was known for his hard work ethic and big smile to everyone who knew him. In 1969, he...
Libby resident discovers comfort in outdoors
I have never considered myself an outdoors-y person. I prefer to stay inside where it is not too hot, not too cold, but just right, watching movies or reading a book. I remember one summer day when my mom told my family that we were going into the woods berry picking. It was a hot day, well over 90. We were going to a place with no cell service. I rolled my eyes, but hesitantly agreed to go just to please my mother’s wishes. After a long drive squished in the back seat between my two brothers, we made it to the picking...
Vincent to give Jan. 18 program on forestry in grizzly country
Chas Vincent will give a presentation, open to the public, on forestry in grizzly bear country on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Libby chapter of the Society of American Foresters. According to a news release, Vincent’s program will provide highlights of a project he is involved with on nearby private land aimed at thinning fire-prone forests while providing a travel corridor for grizzlies moving up and down the Bull River Valley. Vincent, a Libby native and former Montana Senator and Representative, believes the project will show it is possible to meet the needs of the grizzly while protecting forests from disease, insects and fires. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Venture Inn following the regular meeting of the Society of American Foresters.
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo of Libby, Montana, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana, at the age of 74. At his request, he was surrounded by family and a close friend as he peacefully took his last breath, ready to join Maria in heaven. Bob was born April 28, 1948, in Havre, Montana, to Carmen Arthur and Rosanne (Mischkot) Marozzo. He grew up in the Flathead Valley attending grade school in Evergreen and graduating from Flathead High School in 1967. As an only child, “Bobby” was adored by his parents and surrounded by loving family and friends throughout his childhood....
Author to present mountain goat program in Libby
Friends of Scotchman Peaks is excited to host wildlife biologist and award-winning author Bruce Smith on his fun and educational nationwide book tour. Smith will present "Can Kids Save a Glacier?" at the Lincoln County Library in Libby at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Smith will do a family book reading from his Legend Keeper series titled, “Can Kids Save a Glacier?”. The Legend Keepers series intertwine the antics of Buddy, an orphaned mountain goat kid, with detailed, engaging scientific information, written to engage young readers. The books are written for middle-grade readers, their families, and anyone who wants to feel like a...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Passions still run high in debate over Troy Dispatch
Troy residents were emphatic in their feelings about their dispatch center being grouped with one in Libby. While the sentiment is not new, Troy folks are feeling more confident they can maintain their location after hiring some new dispatchers since last summer. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 at Troy High School. Troy Dispatch Board Chairman Jim Ward acknowledged the staffing issues its dispatch center has had over the last few years, but reported at the meeting that the center has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. He also said another part-time employee was in training and the board was...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
James W. Long
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his...
Logger Leadership bridges community, student gap
In its second year a new program allows kids at Libby High School the opportunity to take a class which empowers them to better their community. Logger Leadership is a class that teaches leadership skills and allows kids to learn through hands-on experiences. Teacher Nik Rewerts said when he interviewed for the activities coordinator job in Libby seven years ago, he asked the school to consider creating a class like Logger Leadership. Then, in 2021, the opportunity arose for the school to add a new class. In addition to his activities coordinator responsibilities, Rewerts teaches the leadership class. It’s a class...
Legals for January, 13 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
FWP seeking input on Somers Beach State Park development plan
KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a draft development plan for Somers Beach State Park on Flathead Lake. The plan builds on public input gathered in 2022 and proposes a variety of new recreational amenities at the 106-acre park on the north shore near Somers. While most of the park would remain undeveloped in its natural state, the options include common features, such as restrooms, administrative buildings, and park host sites, that provide for public safety, operational efficiency, and site stewardship.
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
A look back at 2022, Part 3
July 1 No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. July 5 Troy High School grad is an American hero They used to call him “Gump” but now they...
Eureka man headed to trial on strangulation charge
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year is headed for trial after a recent court hearing. William Timothy Teeple, 43, appeared with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, on Dec. 19 for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. Johnson confirmed it would to Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe, who set the matter for a 2-day trial. Teeple remains lodged in the county jail. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two misdemeanors, including assault with a bodily...
Year in Review, Part 2
April 1 Tommy Martin makes three rounds in state spelling bee Besting orthographic trickery like “durham” and “richter scale” during a second-place run in countywide competition, Libby seventh-grader Tommy Martin went on to advance this year through three rounds of the Treasure State Spelling Bee. Martin, during a fourth and final go on the big stage in Bozeman, ultimately faltered on “vestibule” to finish in a commendable 20th place statewide. He outpaced nearly 40 other top Montanan spellers and is now working on his bid to win the 2023 state spelling bee. Libby’s Isaac Lamere had secured the top spot in the Lincoln County Spelling...
