I have never considered myself an outdoors-y person. I prefer to stay inside where it is not too hot, not too cold, but just right, watching movies or reading a book. I remember one summer day when my mom told my family that we were going into the woods berry picking. It was a hot day, well over 90. We were going to a place with no cell service. I rolled my eyes, but hesitantly agreed to go just to please my mother’s wishes. After a long drive squished in the back seat between my two brothers, we made it to the picking...

LIBBY, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO