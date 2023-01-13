Read full article on original website
KK
4d ago
This would be our alarm clock every morning, Country Boy Eddy Show Would be on TV 📺 It’s was time to get up out bed ,get ready for School.When I reached Adulthood I would still watch Country Boy Eddy as I would get dressed for work .RIH Country Boy Eddy
Reply
9
Butterfly
4d ago
I watch country boy Eddie ever morning loved him.RIP you will be greatly Missed.prayers for Family and Friends.
Reply
6
Dian Chain
4d ago
bless him and comfort his family Lord.I remember as a little girl waking up to country boy Eddie show.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Jasper's 'American Idol' contestant CJ Harris dies at hospital
JASPER, Ala. — Jasper native and former American Idol contestantCJ Harris died Sunday. The Walker County coroner's office confirmed that the 31-year old singer was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he died. Coroner Joey Vick said there was no sign of foul play and that...
South to introduce new folktale ‘WUNDERGARTEN’ Feb. 3
CULLMAN, Ala. – 1870s German Colonial era Cullman County and the collected folktales of the Brothers Grimm inspired the original, new folktale “WUNDERGARTEN,” which will be introduced next month. “WUNDERGARTEN” is a for-all-ages tale written and illustrated by Cullman author/artist Ben Johnson South. It tells the story of a 14-year-old German orphan, Fritz, working on a strawberry farm owned by a German widow, Frau Reel, and some “fantastical magic” that happens as Fritz creates a “wundergarten” of Brothers Grimm characters. To provide a classic foundation for “WUNDERGARTEN,” South, a member of The Brothers Grimm Society of North America, read and studied each of the...
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dies at Walker County hospital
Former American Idol contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday at a Walker County hospital. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick said Harris, 31, was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in medical distress. CPR was performed on the former singer, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
wbrc.com
Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes. They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Her mourning mother said that the young lady who was killed while driving on the Strip in Tuscaloosa was well-liked by everyone. Murder was committed early on Sunday morning against 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Beth Kitchin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime diet and nutrition expert, Dr. Beth Kitchin to get more insight into the Best Ranked Diets of 2023. This is a list put out every year by the U.S. News and World Report and Dr. Kitchin breaks down some the top-ranked diets, diving into research to see which ones could be the best for you.
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
wbrc.com
Local groups partner together to honor Dr. King and provide guidance for younger generations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Working together to create a better world for the next generation - it’s something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did all throughout his life, and something several did Monday in his honor. Organizers partnered together to host the second annual Meet a Mentor Day at...
wbrc.com
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery. On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to...
Bham Now
Here’s how to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday in Birmingham, Jan. 19
Get your party blowers ready, Bham—Dolly Party turns 76 years young on Thursday, January 19. We may not be in Tennessee, but love for Dolly has no bounds and The Magic City has a few festivities on deck for the big day. Read on for how to celebrate the Queen of Country in Birmingham.
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
ABC 33/40 News
Family shares heartbreak of losing son to drug overdose; JeffCo numbers still trending up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County is on track to set a record number for drug overdoses as the final 2022 numbers are calculated. Behind those devastating numbers are grieving families asking how can we better deal with this crisis?. "My brother was the biggest goofball ever and he...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
Comments / 23