WJCL
Hinesville Fire responds to second fire within 24 hours at mobile home park
HINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hinesville Fire Department responded to two fires within 24 hours at the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Sunday. The first fire happened at around 2:30 a.m. Five people were displaced by the fire. The second fire happened at 4:34 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Bulloch County home destroyed by fire on Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Monday. Statesboro Fire Chief, Tim Grams was the first on the scene on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Grams requested additional firefighters, engines and tankers to the scene. Bulloch...
WJCL
Hinesville mobile home fire displaces 1 adult, 4 children; investigation underway
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hinesville mobile home early Sunday morning has left five people displaced. According to the Hinesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 2:40 a.m. at the Shady Oaks mobile home park. Prior to firefighters' arrival, HFD said Liberty 911 advised that...
WJCL
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) — A Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. They tell News 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Nicolas and Veronica Torres say they not only need answers but […]
WJCL
Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks
The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
WJCL
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge. The bridge was already down to one lane as GDOT gathers information for a long term road project. According to the Chatham County...
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
WJCL
SCHP investigates crash that killed pedestrian on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened minutes after 11 p.m. Sunday on William Hilton Parkway...
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
stnonline.com
Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus
A child was hit and killed in Statesboro on Jan. 11 while chasing after the school bus, reported WJCL News. According to the article, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch stated that the school bus was turning into a subdivision, with warning lights activated on but its stop sign was not extended.
WJCL
Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
WJCL
Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
