Richmond Hill, GA

Grice Connect

Bulloch County home destroyed by fire on Monday

Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Monday. Statesboro Fire Chief, Tim Grams was the first on the scene on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Grams requested additional firefighters, engines and tankers to the scene. Bulloch...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
BURTON, SC
WJCL

Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks

The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus

A child was hit and killed in Statesboro on Jan. 11 while chasing after the school bus, reported WJCL News. According to the article, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch stated that the school bus was turning into a subdivision, with warning lights activated on but its stop sign was not extended.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA

