Read full article on original website
Related
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
David Moyes reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson offered him Man Utd job
David Moyes has opened up on how Sir Alex Ferguson essentially forced the Manchester United job upon him back in 2013.
Transfer rumours: Maguire offered Man Utd exit route; Barcelona's Gundogan interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Ilkay Gundogan, Alejandro Garnacho and more.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona interested in Aubameyang; Chelsea open to offers for Sterling
Monday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and more.
Erik ten Hag reveals why Luke Shaw played at centre-back against Man City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the decision to play Luke Shaw at centre-back against rivals Manchester City.
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Pep Guardiola admits concerns about Erling Haaland involvement
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have to find a way to involve Erling Haaland more in games.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
David Moyes hit out at manner of Man Utd sacking in 2014
David Moyes admits he was unhappy with the way Man Utd sacked him in 2014.
Lionel Scaloni reveals which Barcelona player he wishes he could steal for Argentina
Lionel Scaloni has revealed which Barcelona player he would steal from Spain if he could.
Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Harry Kane
Bayern Munich have not given up hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, sources have told 90min.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?
Raheem Sterling Liverpool transfer rumours - could leave Manchester City. in summer. Champions League ban.
Why Thomas Tuchel replacing Antonio Conte would be a mistake
Tottenham are said to be considering replacements to head coach Antonio Conte, but Thomas Tuchel should not be his successor.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0