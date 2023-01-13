Applications open for scholarship honoring slain Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

Applications for the scholarship fund named after slain Cal Poly student Kristin Smart are now being accepted, the Kristin Smart Scholarship Committee announced Thursday.

Smart, a Stockton native, was a freshman at the San Luis Obispo university when she went missing in 1996. Her body has never been found, but San Pedro resident Paul Flores was convicted of her murder in October — 26 years after the crime.

The Kristin Smart Scholarship is for female high school seniors from San Luis Obispo and San Joaquin counties who “have an interest in architecture, criminal justice, law enforcement or international studies — all passions of Kristin Smart,” the release said.

Each award recipient will receive a one-time minimum cash grant of $4,000.

To qualify, applicants must be planning to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university in the 2023-2024 academic year, have at least a 3.25 grade point average and be involved in community service.

In 2022, the scholarship fund awarded three scholarships to applicants living in San Luis Obispo County and two to applicants from San Joaquin County.

“Nothing is more important to our family than keeping Kristin’s memory alive and knowing that her life continues to have purpose and meaning, which is why we created the Kristin Smart Scholarship Fund,” Stan and Denise Smart, Kristin Smart’s parents, said in a news release. “ Our hopes for this scholarship are to provide opportunities for other young women who share Kristin’s passions and aspirations.”

“The Kristin Smart Scholarship is our way to celebrate and remember Kristin’s life, hopes, dreams, and ambitions – by financially helping other young women realize theirs,” the Smarts said.

Interested graduating high school seniors must submit their applications by March 18. The application form can be found at kristinsmart.org .