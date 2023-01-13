Read full article on original website
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Officially Moves Tribute Store For Mardi Gras 2023
If you are looking to visit Universal Orlando Resort this Mardi Gras season, things may look a little different than you may have remembered — including the location of the Tribute Store. The Tribute Store has become an iconic Universal staple, constantly revolving its theme to the season or...
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Passengers on a cruise liner's first voyage say Christmas Day was an 'absolute disaster,' with some waiting until 11 p.m. to have dinner, report says
P&O Cruises told The Times of London that IT and connectivity problems resulted in "dining issues and restaurant delays" for some Arvia passengers.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
