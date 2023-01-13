ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.

