Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 people filled ECU’s Murphy Center Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. The 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast focuses on celebrating and expanding diversity initiatives in Pitt County from city officials to residents, and knowledge on how to help work toward a more unified community.
Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Around 100 people participated in a peace and unity march in Jacksonville Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Keeping the Dream Alive committee hosted its 16th annual march starting at city hall. People sang and chanted while walking to the courthouse, and then back to city hall where the march wrapped up.
New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, there will be an annual march and rally at 10 a.m. at Eppes Recreation Center. A people’s feast will follow at the Moyewood Community Center. Also in Greenville, a Day of Service will be held at River Park North. The public is encouraged...
ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People chanted quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous speeches as they honored his legacy, calling for equality through the streets of Greenville and rallying at the Pitt County Courthouse. Social and economic injustice advocate, Richard Taylor says, “We are here because Martin Luther King would’ve...
Guitarfest shines lights on local and upcoming musicians at 9th annual festival
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina music association hosted its annual music festival to highlight local and upcoming artists, as well as give back to the community. The annual Guitarfest festival held at The Historic Turnage Theatre has been hosted by The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association (BCTMA) for...
Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head men’s basketball coach mike schwartz told 94.3 radio on his coach’s show Monday night Javon Small will be out for the foreseeable future. The Pirates leading scorer is averaging about 16 points per game. ECU lost to South Florida without him Sunday. Their 4th straight conference loss.
New Bern stormwater drainage project begins
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete. The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews...
SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday. The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.
Farmville Central, South Central hold MLK Day basketball showcases, Ingram returns to give back to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Luther King Junior day means a full weekend of high school basketball showcases. Certainly, the case in the east. Kinston held their 2nd annual Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans all-star came back to his hometown for it. He and his father presented his high school with a $10,000 check from his foundation. They also donated $5,000 to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.
East Duplin’s Hall commits to NCCU football
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin senior Daunte Hall announced Monday night he has committed to North Carolina Central football. Hall helped the Panthers to their first-ever state football title this year. He had 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. NCCU is coming off a Celebration Bowl win last month.
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
ECU football announces two-game series with Liberty in 2024, 2029
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announces an agreement to play Liberty in 2024 and 2029. They have never played before. They will play at Liberty Sept. 21, 2024 and at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029. “We are committed to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups that will be of interest...
ECU announces new cornerbacks coach
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago. James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
