ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 5 LSU remains undefeated against Missouri on the road, 77-57

By Brian Holland
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4NPJ_0kDes3Vk00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (BRPROUD) — No. 5 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated and the Tigers hit 10-three-pointers to take down Missouri Thursday night on the road, 77-57.

The last time LSU made at least 10 three-pointers was in 2014, also at Missouri when the Tigers set a school record with 13 threes.

LSU kept its perfect record alive as the Tigers continued their best start in program history. They remain one of three undefeated teams across the country.

Alexis Morris, who came off the bench, had her first 20-point game of the season, scoring 24 points and shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also dished out five assists. After only scoring one point at Kentucky, Morris came back strong after playing limited minutes with flu-like symptoms in Lexington.

“She didn’t get to play much in the Kentucky game and then she took two days off of practice,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I was prepared to come here and not have her but she said that she felt better. So [Last-Tear] Poa started tonight and Alexis came in off the bench. You know, Alexis had one of her better offensive games.”

Despite only having 4 points and 4 rebounds in the first half, Angel Reese battled to her 17th double-double in as many games with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

“Angel Reese, yeah, I don’t know how you keep her from having a double-double honestly,” Coach Mulkey said. “She’s just that good. She’s that efficient. She’s just good.”

Jasmine Carson also had a productive evening with 12 points. LaDazhia Williams, LSU’s grad transfer from Missouri, finished the game with 6 points and 5 rebounds along with a block.

Mizzou was led by Lauren Hansen who tallied 22 points with 4 three-pointers. Hansen was followed by Mama Dembele who scored 11 and was the only other Missouri Tiger in double figures.

LSU is scheduled to tip off its game against Auburn at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside the PMAC. Before the game, Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue . Between the first and second quarters, Augustus will be recognized on the same floor where thousands of fans came to see her play throughout her legendary career.

After being outscored 20-19 in the third quarter the fourth was just as competitive. LSU held on to the lead it built in the first half to keep its comfortable lead. After sealing her 17th double-double of the season in the fourth, Reese scored 10 of her 20 points in the final quarter. Mizzou’s Hansen scored 7 more in the fourth to push her total past the 20-point mark. The Tigers early lead helped the visitors cruise to a 20-point win in Columbia, 77-57.

( Release via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

#13 LSU Gymnastics falls to top-ranked Sooners in home opener

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team fell in its home opener Monday afternoon in the PMAC to the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 197.600-197.450.  The Tigers started off strong on vault, scoring a 49.325. Alyona Shchennikova and KJ both scored 9.875 to bolster the lineup. Haleigh Bryant finished the first rotation strong, scoring a 9.925.  In […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy