Business chiefs and economists brace for recession as Davos begins
The World Economic Forum's annual meeting began in Davos with corporate executives and economists warning a global recession is likely this year. Of 4,410 business leaders surveyed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in October and November last year, 73% predicted global growth to decline over the coming 12 months. The reading was the worst since the consulting firm began polling in 2011. Two out of five even expressed concern their companies may not last a decade.
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
ECB rates seen hitting peak of 3.25% before cut in July
The European Central Bank's battle with inflation may end within half a year as policymakers begin to reverse rate hikes as soon as July, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. The deposit rate will be raised to a peak of 3.25% - from its current level of 2% in three...
Stocks waver as traders weigh earnings, rate path
U.S. stocks fluctuated in early trading as companies including Goldman Sachs Group and Whirlpool reported disappointing earnings and traders assessed the path forward for central bank tightening. The S&P 500 was little changed as U.S. traders returned from a holiday. Goldman slid after reporting fourth-quarter net revenue below expectations. Whirlpool...
European gas slumps to 16-month low on strong supply outlook
Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since September 2021 as the supply outlook got a boost with full stockpiles in China forcing buyers to send LNG cargoes to the continent. Benchmark futures fell as much as 15% on Monday, taking the decline so far this year...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Citi, BofA lead Wall Street banks funding fossil-fuel expansion
Citigroup and Bank of America have done more to support the expansion of fossil-fuel companies than any other lenders claiming to target net-zero financed emissions, according to a new analysis comparing industry pledges to action. The Wall Street firms, which joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance when it was founded...
Yellen sets surprise meeting with China's Liu in Switzerland
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Jan. 18 in Zurich, making a detour on her way to talks in Africa. The pair "will exchange views on macroeconomic developments and other economic issues," the Treasury Department said in a...
Volkswagen sees China market accelerating after tough first quarter
Volkswagen AG expects a recovery in China's passenger car market growth this year once supply-chain stresses and a wave of covid infections following the country's pandemic reopening ease. The world's biggest car market is set to grow between 4% and 5% this year to 23 million vehicles, said Ralf Brandstaetter,...
How the World Bank can help save the planet
The World Bank is set to wield huge influence over how the energy transition is financed, potentially dwarfing the promised efforts of Wall Street giants like JPMorgan Chase or BlackRock to help eliminate emissions. In fact, without the World Bank and other so-called multilateral development banks (MDBs), the dollars sitting...
Microsoft is planning to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow, as the company looks to restructure its business and streamline operations. As reported by Sky News, the company is making the move in an effort to prepare for a “slowing global economy.” According to the report, the company could be cutting as much as five percent, or 11,000 jobs, from its workforce.
Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech
An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Basis trade is back in Japan's bond market as BOJ meeting nears
An arbitrage trade that rattled Japan's bond market last year looks to be back. The spread between the prices on Japanese 10-year debt and similar-maturity futures has swelled in recent weeks, providing room for so-called basis trades that try to take advantage of the difference. The gap widened as the Bank of Japan bought bonds to support prices in an effort stave off growing wagers that its yield-curve-control policy will end as soon as its meeting this week.
Permian Basin leads the way for Texas oil patch growth, spending
What a difference a few years make in the Texas oil patch. Oil and gas production keeps growing, the sector has been adding jobs at a torrid pace, and most companies have been investing more. In a December survey by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, almost two-thirds of oil and...
China sets Marvel release dates following 3-year absence in test of market power: report
Marvel movies have faced seeming discrimination from Chinese regulators due to possible perceived political transgressions from creators or due to censorship offenses.
Goldman expenses surge as firm sets aside more for compensation
Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.
Elon Musk's Tesla tweets could cost him billions more - in court
It took only a couple of tweets to plunge Elon Musk into the morass of a securities fraud trial that could cost him billions of dollars from his rapidly diminishing fortune. The Tesla chief executive officer is set to be the star witness at a jury trial that starts Tuesday in San Francisco federal court over his infamous tweets 4 1/2 years ago about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured."
A biotech start-up is boosting bee endurance with supplements
On a sunny afternoon in December, Angelita De la Luz placed a honeybee into a tube at a laboratory in Buenos Aires. Soon after, a pump released a small, scented puff of air and researchers watched for a very specific reaction: a scent that would make the bee stick out its tongue.
Anti-inflation protests spread across Venezuela as wages dwindle
Teachers marched through downtown Caracas on Monday, the latest in a growing number of protests by public sector workers demanding higher wages as they fall behind in an economy that has embraced the U.S. dollar. Hundreds of public school teachers were joined by nurses, pensioners and others who are paid...
