SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City
South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
Local nonprofit asking for community's help
One Lafayette nonprofit, Focus Clubhouse, is asking for the community's help with fundraising after moving to a larger location. The organization supports those with mental illness in the area.
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating another fatal crash this year. The latest crash happened Monday night on Interstate 49. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says an unlicensed 17-year-old girl named Jaquanta T. Jason was driving down I-49 at a high rate of speed.
Lafayette Parish 2023 Teachers of the Year announced. See who was selected.
The 2023-2024 Lafayette Parish teachers of the year have been selected. The district recognized its teachers of the year, who were nominated by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. After being selected by his or her school as its teacher of the year, educators can participate...
BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER
Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
Honoring Martin Luther King
Tri-City area people marched and took part in other activities Monday to mark the day dedicated to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Top Photo: At right, Patterson City Accountant Reginald Weary and Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna join the St. Mary NAACP chapter's march from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to Morning Glory Ministries. Middle Photo: Young banner-bearers wait to line up for the Morgan City march. Bottom Photo: The New Age Patterson Organization's MLK Day observance packed Zion A.M.E. Church in Patterson for remembrances of King and music, followed by a march.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
Data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a dim light on Lafayette.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Lafayette
Today the community came together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments to make the world a better place.
JOSEPH ANTHONY POLITO
Joseph Anthony Polito, 75, known as “Jay” to all his family and friends, was born in Franklin on January 22, 1947 and died on January 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas where he resided for many years. Jay is survived by his only sister, Jody Polito of Lafayette, La....
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
Raintree market coming to Jeanerette
Jeanerette, residents say it has been pretty difficult not having immediate access to a grocery store.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
Bishop Stanley Sinegal says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
Speed Cameras Coming to New Iberia – Here's the Timetable
Motorists with a heavy right foot might weigh a little less in their wallets as New Iberia announces plans for the installation of speed cameras.
‘This month has been the hardest’, woman thinks of coworker to pay it forward
While standing in the Target parking lot, Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles challenged Marian Higginbotham to think of someone who could really use $1,000.
Progress in New Iberia one month after twin tornadoes hit
It has been exactly one month since two tornadoes wreaked havoc in New Iberia.
