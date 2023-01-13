ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

stmarynow.com

SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City

South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating another fatal crash this year. The latest crash happened Monday night on Interstate 49. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says an unlicensed 17-year-old girl named Jaquanta T. Jason was driving down I-49 at a high rate of speed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish 2023 Teachers of the Year announced. See who was selected.

The 2023-2024 Lafayette Parish teachers of the year have been selected. The district recognized its teachers of the year, who were nominated by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. After being selected by his or her school as its teacher of the year, educators can participate...
stmarynow.com

BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER

Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Honoring Martin Luther King

Tri-City area people marched and took part in other activities Monday to mark the day dedicated to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Top Photo: At right, Patterson City Accountant Reginald Weary and Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna join the St. Mary NAACP chapter's march from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to Morning Glory Ministries. Middle Photo: Young banner-bearers wait to line up for the Morgan City march. Bottom Photo: The New Age Patterson Organization's MLK Day observance packed Zion A.M.E. Church in Patterson for remembrances of King and music, followed by a march.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

JOSEPH ANTHONY POLITO

Joseph Anthony Polito, 75, known as “Jay” to all his family and friends, was born in Franklin on January 22, 1947 and died on January 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas where he resided for many years. Jay is survived by his only sister, Jody Polito of Lafayette, La....
HOUSTON, TX
techvisibility.com

BATON ROUGE, LA

