wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles Partners With Appalachian Mountain Brewery For New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Some things just go together. That’s why Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew the tasty beverage we didn’t know we’ve been waiting for: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct 2023’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Poppycox CLT Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Poppycox Food Truck stopped by Rising to show off their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Daddy Fries. To learn more about Poppycox, click here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Immersive Art Exhibit ARKO & The MOON Open In Noda Through January 29
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – ARKO & the MOON is a fully immersive art installation that blends the imaginative worlds of local artists Arko and Luvly Moon. Noda is home to Arko & the Moon until January 29. Located inside Flux Galleries on 15th St, visitors have the opportunity...
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Million Dollar Mega Millions Prize Sold In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Someone in the Charlotte area walked away with a one million dollar prize Friday night. The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Mint Hill. They matched all five white balls to win one million dollars. The odds are doing...
‘Pent-up demand’ helps series leaders choose Concord for SuperMotocross playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte is known as the nation’s motorsports capital. Now, that title is drawing a two-wheeled racing series to the Carolinas. The Super Motocross World Championship will open its first-ever playoff season at zMAX Dragway this fall. NASCAR is the top motorsport in the Carolinas. There is no denying […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Woman Wins First $100,000 Prize In New Cash 5 Promotion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Release) — Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. Her good luck occurred Monday in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pedestrian Hit on 485
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A possible CATS bus driver strike continues to loom over the city. We’re told the labor contract for bus drivers expired Sunday. The union has already voted to strike. But negotiations continue under a mandatory 30-day cooling off period. “The company, they need to have...
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
WSOC Charlotte
Mecklenburg County ABC opens lottery for rare liquors
CHARLOTTE — If your taste for liquors can’t be satiated by a common bottle of Jack Daniels, now’s your chance to get in Mecklenburg County’s drawing pool for a batch of expensive and rare bottles. The “Special Product Lottery” is now open as of Friday, and...
Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try
If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
