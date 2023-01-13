ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Poppycox CLT Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Poppycox Food Truck stopped by Rising to show off their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Daddy Fries. To learn more about Poppycox, click here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Immersive Art Exhibit ARKO & The MOON Open In Noda Through January 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – ARKO & the MOON is a fully immersive art installation that blends the imaginative worlds of local artists Arko and Luvly Moon. Noda is home to Arko & the Moon until January 29. Located inside Flux Galleries on 15th St, visitors have the opportunity...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Million Dollar Mega Millions Prize Sold In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Someone in the Charlotte area walked away with a one million dollar prize Friday night. The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Mint Hill. They matched all five white balls to win one million dollars. The odds are doing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman Wins First $100,000 Prize In New Cash 5 Promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Release) — Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. Her good luck occurred Monday in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC

Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
CHARLESTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pedestrian Hit on 485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A possible CATS bus driver strike continues to loom over the city. We’re told the labor contract for bus drivers expired Sunday. The union has already voted to strike. But negotiations continue under a mandatory 30-day cooling off period. “The company, they need to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County ABC opens lottery for rare liquors

CHARLOTTE — If your taste for liquors can’t be satiated by a common bottle of Jack Daniels, now’s your chance to get in Mecklenburg County’s drawing pool for a batch of expensive and rare bottles. The “Special Product Lottery” is now open as of Friday, and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
MONROE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try

If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy