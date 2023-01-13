Harbor Town officials purchase dinner boat

Officials from the Harbor Town ferry system announced Wednesday that they had successfully concluded the purchase of a dinner ferry vessel – which is expected to launch by May – that is more luxurious than anticipated.

Earlier efforts to purchase the Anticipation V dinner boat were unsuccessful, according to the head of the Harbor Towns nonprofit, Nick Didow.

However, a silver lining emerged soon after and the group ultimately decided to “upgrade” and purchase Eagle 1, which, according to Didow, will be an “even more welcoming, spacious and enjoyable” experience on the water.

The Eagle 1 will have a significantly larger guest capacity for both dinner cruises and excursion cruises. It can accommodate up to 140 guests as a dinner boat and/or excursion boat with a maximum draft of six feet.

“Today has been a very good day indeed for the Albemarle Sound region in general and for the town of Edenton in particular,” Didow told the Chowan Herald upon announcing the purchase.

Eagle 1 will spend the next few months in a New Jersey shipyard undergoing upgrades and renovations, Didow says.

By late April or early May, Eagle 1 is expected to be in service cruising on the Albemarle Sound. The vessel’s home port was once again confirmed to be in Edenton and it will be docked near the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center along the town’s expansive waterfront.

A Harbor Towns spokesperson previously told Elizabeth City officials that Edenton had the best docking system of the towns on the Albemarle Sound and thus would be the host for the ferry boats.

Didow also confirmed that Eagle 1 will be available for private events including: weddings and wedding receptions; corporate outings and events; family reunions; church outings and homecomings; and special themed open excursions and open events.

“Eagle 1 and two 30-passenger fast ferry boats will be added attractions for many of the festivals and events in Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City, Plymouth and Columbia starting in the Summer of 2023,” Didow said.

Previous reports have included Manteo in the lineup for the privately owned ferry service, but was not included in the recent announcement for the opening phase of service.

The passenger fast ferry boats will also connect the local harbor towns by water with scheduled routes. The fast ferries are currently in construction and are expected to be delivered sometime over the next year or two. Both ferries will accommodate bikes and wheelchairs and should reach speeds up to 28 knots.

Nick Williams, of Smoky Mountain Jet Boats, the company contracted to build the ferries, said Rob Schofield, a Florida-based architect with experience in naval and aerospace engineering, was working on the design over the summer.

The designs were then submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Center for review.

Williams said the design that Bryson City-based Smoky Mountain Jet Boats are looking at for the Albemarle Sound ferries is a foil-assisted catamaran.

“We needed a boat that could handle the challenging conditions of the Albemarle Sound,” he said.

The N.C. General Assembly had previously set aside $5 million for boats and infrastructure that can provide high-speed ferry service on the Albemarle Sound for locals and tourists alike. That money was primarily secured by State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) back in late 2021.