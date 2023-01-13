Creek Wood swept Greenbrier on Friday night as the Lady Red Hawks won 60-38 and the boys won 48-46. The Lady Red Hawks got out to a quick lead early going up 19-4 at the end of the first period. Greenbrier was able to start scoring in the second period, notching 18 points but Creek Wood still held the lead at half up 35-22.

GREENBRIER, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO