Creek Wood Lady Red Hawks heading back to State Tournament

Creek Wood’s Lady Red Hawks punched their ticket to the state bowling tournament with a 18-5 victory over Lebanon. Creek Wood was able to take a 7-1 lead at the end of the American ten-pin game with a 223 from Gabi Mann and a 210 from Malaney Blaylock.
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County girls qualify for first state bowling tournament

The Dickson County Lady Cougars have qualified for the TSSAA State Bowling Tournament for the first time in team history. Dickson took the early lead over Beech High, going up 6-2 after the regular six-on-six American ten-pin game. The Lady Cougars also had 50 more pins than Beech.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Creek Wood qualifies for first sectional appearance in team history

Creek Wood’s boys bowling team finished runner-up last week in the region bowling tournament. With the runner-up finish, the Red Hawks have qualified for a sectional matchup that will take place Monday morning at 10 a.m. at Hermitage Strike and Spare. The Red Hawks defeated Nolensville in the region...
CHARLOTTE, TN
Creek Wood takes down Greenbrier as Brianna Burgess scores her 2,000th point

Creek Wood swept Greenbrier on Friday night as the Lady Red Hawks won 60-38 and the boys won 48-46. The Lady Red Hawks got out to a quick lead early going up 19-4 at the end of the first period. Greenbrier was able to start scoring in the second period, notching 18 points but Creek Wood still held the lead at half up 35-22.
GREENBRIER, TN
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience comes to Nashville

Walt Disney Animation Studios recently announced it will collaborate with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation: Immersive Experience, which is going to Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America in early 2023. Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson sweeps McEwen

Dickson hosted McEwen on Monday night in what would be the fourth game in seven days for both the Cougars and Lady Cougars. Dickson was able to get the sweep over McEwen with a 50-30 win in the girls’ game and a 72-53 win in the boys’ game.
DICKSON, TN

