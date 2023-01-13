ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

jordan
4d ago

Let Ye be happy, the Kardashians ruined his life at least let him be Inlove with someone that would actually treat him right.

xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago

Another publicity stunt obviously. He's not married if there's no marriage certificate, he's just wanting attention, she is probably after fame and money, like that other woman he was with, Julia fox or whatever her name was.

Roses Ann Rain
4d ago

hmm ok then.. it's your journey.. whatever gets you through the night..I guess. to each his own..! not my business or idol.. but ..hey.. praying he finds his way home.. n God be with him guiding him on his way.. lost n found ye.. !

