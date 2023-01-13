Boulon Brasserie, a French Bistro by Next Level Brands is going to change the culinary game in Water Street Tampa. The newly-announced restaurant from restaurateur Jeff Gigante, real estate entrepreneur Andrew Wright and attorney/investor Joseph Guggino will open January 24 on the ground floor of Thousand & One at 1001 Water Street. The team behind the concept made teased the announcement during a popup preview for Union New American at Hyde House in Hyde Park Village back in 2022. This puts its down the block from the newly-opened GreenWise Market. You can also view the city’s first augmented reality mural right next door.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO