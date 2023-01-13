ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Tiff’s Treats debuts hot cookie hub in Tampa Heights

Tiff’s Treats is the original warm cookie delivery company. This sweet business makes classic, baked-to-order cookies and brownies straight from the oven, and they’ve been doing it since 1999. Tiff’s Treats offers additions such as milk, ice cream and special occasion packaging to compliment that special moment. Tiffany and her husband, Leon, pioneered this new “baked-to-order” warm cookie delivery concept from a crammed college apartment at the University of Texas in Austin. They started with $20, and a cell phone (no smart phone, no Google Maps). Today Tiff’s Treats has multiple retail locations.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Boulon Brasserie, a French Bistro, opens in Water Street Tampa next week

Boulon Brasserie, a French Bistro by Next Level Brands is going to change the culinary game in Water Street Tampa. The newly-announced restaurant from restaurateur Jeff Gigante, real estate entrepreneur Andrew Wright and attorney/investor Joseph Guggino will open January 24 on the ground floor of Thousand & One at 1001 Water Street. The team behind the concept made teased the announcement during a popup preview for Union New American at Hyde House in Hyde Park Village back in 2022. This puts its down the block from the newly-opened GreenWise Market. You can also view the city’s first augmented reality mural right next door.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Immersive Pirates and Rum experience takes over The Cuban Club

Tampa loves its pirates. We’re just weeks away from the official Gasparilla celebration in town, but the swashbuckling shenanigans don’t end in January. From February 10-11, The Cuban Club will be invaded for a one-of-a-kind immersive Pirates and Rum and cocktail experience. The Pirates and Rum Experience is...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Iconic Bern’s Steak House to undergo major renovations this summer

Bern’s Steakhouse is set to take a quick summer vacation. One of Florida’s most iconic restaurants will undergo significant renovations Tampa’s Bern’s Steak House announces today a temporary closure for design enhancements that will benefit both the patrons and employees. The last day of service before the summer closure is Sunday, July 2 with the renovations set to last two-weeks. Three main focal points include the lounge, kitchen updates, and an expanded and upgraded staff break area.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy