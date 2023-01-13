Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Les Barker: Football fan and poet dies after New Saints game
A football fan who had spent the afternoon watching his favourite team play died in the car park after the match, the club has announced. Les Barker watched The New Saints defeat Newtown in the JD Welsh Cup at Park Hall stadium, in Oswestry, Shropshire, on Saturday. The club said...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager
The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman. Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December. The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Aileen McGlynn: Paralympic Games champion ends glittering career
Four-time Paralympian Aileen McGlynn has announced her retirement from track cycling at the age of 49. The Scot won three gold, three silver and one bronze Paralympic medals, stretching back to Athens 2004. She won silver and bronze tandem medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last summer, her final competition.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
David Carrick: Metropolitan Police sack serial rapist police officer
A serial rapist who used his role as a Metropolitan Police officer to put fear into his victims has been sacked by the force. David Carrick, 48, admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women across two decades. The Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised for failings...
Comments / 0