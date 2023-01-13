Read full article on original website
Man arraigned for manslaughter after allegedly shooting his uncle at West Springfield car wash
SPRINGFIELD — A longstanding family feud touched off a fatal shooting at a West Springfield car wash, according to prosecutors. Paul Roberts, 21, of Bay Street, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting a man once in the chest at a Golden Nozzle on Memorial Avenue on Monday.
Edgar Gomez-Diaz sentenced after being found guilty of shooting man 6 times
A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 after a Hampden County Superior Court Jury found the man guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting in which a victim was shot six times. Edgar Gomez-Diaz of Springfield was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after being found...
Victor Carter accused of stabbing woman 30 times to death held without bail
A Massachusetts man who stands accused of stabbing a Stoughton woman 30 times to death in December was ordered held without bail after entering a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, according to a Stoughton District Court clerk. Victor Carter, 39, most recently of Stoughton and Brockton,...
David Pena, ex-boyfriend of missing woman Felicia McGuyer, charged with murder
David Pena, the ex-boyfriend of Felicia McGuyer who has been reported missing since October of 2007, was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester division of Boston District Court. Pena was also ordered to be held without bail. McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 at 17-19 Roxton St....
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
2 people shot in 2 separate shootings in Springfield Monday
Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Springfield on Monday, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 11 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a person shot on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street. After arriving on the scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the official.
22-year-old man shot in Worcester Sunday, police say
A 22-year-old man was injured after being shot in Worcester Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officials said Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 925 Main St. around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a gunshot victim. When police officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who was injured by a shooting.
Suspect in May 2021 Springfield armed assault sentenced to prison
A suspect found guilty in a May 2021 armed assault incident has been found guilty and sentenced to prison.
Boston man arrested for illegal possession of multiple firearms, drugs, police say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fled during a stop where he was found with possession of a firearm without a license, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when...
Brittany Tee: Mass. State Police set up tip line for missing Brookfield woman
As investigators continue to search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, a dedicated tip line is available for anyone with information, authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police continued to search for Tee, 35, on Tuesday morning with K-9 units and the agency’s Air Wing — an air support...
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
Brittany Tee: K-9s and police search expanded radius for missing Brookfield woman
From the ground and the sky, police began searching an expanded area of Brookfield on Tuesday morning for signs of a woman now missing for a week as they urged the public to contribute any information that may lead to her whereabouts. Working from the last known location of Brittany...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Felicia McGuyer’s body still not found, despite arrest of suspect, DA says
The former boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman has been arrested and is expected to be charged with murder but officials have not located her body, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’ office said. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct....
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
