Man arraigned for manslaughter after allegedly shooting his uncle at West Springfield car wash

SPRINGFIELD — A longstanding family feud touched off a fatal shooting at a West Springfield car wash, according to prosecutors. Paul Roberts, 21, of Bay Street, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting a man once in the chest at a Golden Nozzle on Memorial Avenue on Monday.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
MassLive.com

2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

2 people shot in 2 separate shootings in Springfield Monday

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Springfield on Monday, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 11 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a person shot on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street. After arriving on the scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the official.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

22-year-old man shot in Worcester Sunday, police say

A 22-year-old man was injured after being shot in Worcester Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officials said Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 925 Main St. around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a gunshot victim. When police officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who was injured by a shooting.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

