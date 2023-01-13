Read full article on original website
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Fire Weather Watch for West-North Texas on Wednesday. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 67 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that...
New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include...
Nashville burger restaurants react to California chain In-N-Out's expansion
Will animal style-obsessed crowds forget their old standbys and flock to the shiny new California chain?
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. A few hours...
In California, a drought turned to floods. Forecasters didn't see it coming.
Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.
Democratic governor, leaders move to expand abortion access
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing abortions after 24 weeks with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers. One of the bills would allow abortion access anytime before...
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos, the horse tracks that take...
Pa. speaker's bipartisan group begins work on House rules
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he's hopeful they will help bridge the chamber's partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first...
