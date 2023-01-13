Read full article on original website
Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area
The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
Photos show Bay Area's Mount Hamilton covered in snow
It's unlikely to last long, though.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road
Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m.
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
Mudslide Danger In Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings Monday Morning
BERKELEY (BCN) About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said. The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north...
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding
Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes.
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Woman found dead next to fallen tree branch in SF's Golden Gate Park
A woman was declared dead on Saturday evening after she was found lying next to a fallen tree branch in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, officials said.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma
Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass
BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard.
Mudslides trigger evacuations, close roads in Berkeley Hills
Mudslides in the Berkeley Hills triggered evacuations and closed roads on Monday morning, officials said.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland
BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland.
2-Vehicle Collision Saturday Leaves One Dead
GILROY (BCN) One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street. The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic lost...
