Mio, MI

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, Okla. – An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
CYRIL, OK
Michigan to fund nearly 200 school districts with school resource officers to keep students, faculty safe

The state of Michigan has announced that nearly 200 school districts will receive financial support to hire school resource officers. The state is dispersing $25 million to 195 school districts to hire 195 SROs for the next three years. The state announced the new funding on Tuesday, stating that this program will help improve the safety and security of more than 334,000 Michigan students.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan

Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds. Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include specific...
AUSTIN, TX
Want to work with animals? Check out these mentorship programs

Today is International Mentoring Day, a time to create relationships between young people and experienced adults who can help them build a successful career. Michigan Humane has programs to mentor the next generation of veterinary and animal welfare professionals. We spoke to Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Recall Roundup: Vacuum cleaners, LG Smart TVs, other recalls to know this week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 16, 2023. This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, 2023. There are no food or drug recalls that affect the state of Michigan to report this week! Please refer to the first recall roundup for the latest food and drug recalls.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tasty Tuesday: We’ve Got Brunch

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out the new We’ve Got Brunch in West Bloomfield Township. The fun brunch spot is boasting delicious dishes made with fresh, made-to-order ingredients that are inspired by cities around the country. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit

It’s a cold start across Southeast Michigan this morning with temperatures below freezing. Dry conditions hold throughout most the daylight hours today, but rain will arrive heading into the late afternoon and evening. We will be in a modest warming trend going into the later part of today. Highs...
Celebrate the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Metro Detroit

Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition for many Americans, including Metro Detroiters, every third Monday of January. King has impacted almost every city in our country, and the words and lessons he was preaching continue to live on. Metro...
DETROIT, MI
Multiple systems to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit this week -- what to expect

It has been a fantastic weekend across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and after a little cloud cover worked in with the sunshine throughout our Sunday, we will return to an active forecast period as we look ahead into the upcoming work week. Through the...

