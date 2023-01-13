ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers trapped mid-ride on SeaWorld roller coaster: video

By News.com.au
 4 days ago

SeaWorld guests have had their thrill-seeking cut short after one of its roller coasters came to a halt mid-ride on Friday.

The park’s new Leviathan roller coaster was affected, with passengers forced to sit on the ride while waiting to be evacuated.

They were handed umbrellas to keep the sun off them on the 28-degree day.

The passengers have since been rescued and the attraction has been temporarily closed.

Village Roadshows, which owns Sea World, has been contacted for comment.

Riders were stuck on a rollercoaster at SeaWorld in Australia.
The Leviathan ride was officially opened last month in the $34 million Atlantis precinct, however, made headlines for closing a few days later before being reopened.

It is the first wooden roller coaster to be built in Australia in 35 years and reaches speeds of 50mph.

The ride issue comes on the same day that the funeral for Sea World helicopter pilot Ash Jenkinson was held on the Gold Coast.

Jenkinson was one of four people killed when two helicopters collided at the theme park on January 2.

He was one of four people – including British newlyweds Diane and Ron Hughes and Sydney woman Vanessa Tadros – who died when the helicopter crashed into a sandbank below.

