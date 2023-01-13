ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race

I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes. Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy