Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: Gubernatorial race, elections, and crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, more candidates are announcing their campaigns for governor of Louisiana. Hear who is in and who is out after a number of surprising reports. Shannon Heckt sits down with Jeremy Alford of LAPolitics.com to go more in-depth about...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race
I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
KTBS
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
NOLA.com
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes. Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
iheart.com
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session
Among the bills filed for the upcoming legislative session in April is one requiring every public school classroom and even postsecondary institutions, to display the national motto “In God We Trust.” Haughton Representative Dodie Horton authored the bill. “I believe that to have it in every classroom, where...
NOLA.com
As insurers flee Louisiana or fold, Legislature could hold special session to launch incentives
The Legislature will likely hold a special session next month to address Louisiana's property insurance crisis, Senate President Page Cortez said Saturday. State leaders are grappling with how to get property insurers into the state and reverse a trend of firms fleeing or going out of business after multiple hurricanes struck in recent years.
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
