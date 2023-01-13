Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: January 17-22
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Michael Diggs, Robert Crawford, & Rev. Courtney Carson on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
January 16, 2023- Michael Diggs, Decatur NAACP president; Rev. Courtney Carson; and Robert Crawford from the Decatur Boys and Girls Club; joined host Kevin Breheny on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The impact of local African American icons such as Dr. Jeanelle Norman, the impact of the Boys and Girls Club on young lives in Decatur, and the mentors that shaped Rev. Carson’s life was also discussed. Listen to the podcast now!
smilepolitely.com
This lemur was just hanging out in a garage in Bloomington
When one lives in Central Illinois, one would expect that the creature making noises in the garage is a raccoon, a possum perhaps…not an animal that is endangered and native to Madagascar. But that’s what a Bloomington family found last week — a ring-tailed lemur. The lemur, named “King Julian” by the daughter, was safely transported to Miller Park Zoo by the zoo director and an animal, and is being taken care of there while the Illinois Conservation Police and state authorities figure out how he got here.
smilepolitely.com
Old Orchard is a family-owned spot that doesn’t disappoint
Being so close to Chicago, usually all the rage is about thick crust Chicago-style pizza, but let’s not sleep on the cracker-thin crust loaded with toppings that Old Orchard provides. Positioned off Neil Street in Savoy, there’s a a local family-owned favorite. Old Orchard is a bowling alley with...
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
smilepolitely.com
Esquire Lounge is hosting a Pineapplefest
Esquire Lounge is hosting a tropical Pineapplefest on January 21st. The restaurant and bar will offer pineapple specials all day long in addition to live music from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday night. The special menu includes dishes like a spicy pineapple soup, pineapple pizza, and a teriyaki chicken...
smilepolitely.com
Have you been to Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya in Campustown?
There are many restaurants on Green Street, and a new-ish one is Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya located at 112 E Green Street in Champaign. The menu includes ramen, of course, in addition to gyoza, steamed buns, fried oysters, rice bowls, Tokyo-style curry bowls, and more. The ramen restaurant has nine...
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try
Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
smilepolitely.com
There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
January 16, 2023- Community members, leaders, and law enforcement honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the 37th Annual Freedom March. The march began at Mueller Park. Participants proceeded to the Decatur Civic Center, where a program celebrating Dr. King took place. The celebration was coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Community Comes Out for MLK Day Celebration; DHS Senior Wins Scholarship
(Ab0ve) District 118 Board Member Elder Tyson Parks, Jr introduces this year’s MLK Celebration Committee Scholarship winner; Danville High School Senior Mackenzie Blanden. A rainy day did not slow down Danville’s commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy one bit on Monday (January 16th). There were those who bravely walked the parade route, and cars were lined up for that 10:30 AM parade at MLK Drive and Logan, with Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates leading the way. He told us that this time of year, he’ll always take rain.
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Champaign man accused of murder, aggravated battery facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign. Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11. Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated […]
Italian guard Niccolo Moretti added to Illini roster
WCIA — Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti has enrolled at Illinois and is joining the team immediately as Illinois men’s basketball makes its second in-season addition of the season. The 6-foot-1 guard hails from Bologna, but arrives in Champaign from the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Moretti joins the team after fellow international Zacharie Perrin […]
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Urbana woman wanted on battery charges
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges. Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest […]
