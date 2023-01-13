National Instruments Seeks Strategic Options; Adopts 'Poison Pill' To Avoid Hostile Takeover

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded Global Payments Inc GPN from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $124 to $135. Compelling valuations amidst a possible competitive shift from higher rates and lower VC investment make payments increasingly attractive. Since 2019, there has been a high degree of...
Shockwave Medical Inc SWAV has agreed to acquire Neovasc Inc NVCN for an upfront cash payment of $27.25 per share, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $100 million. The upfront cash consideration represents a 27% and 68% premium to the closing price and 30-day VWAP, respectively, of Neovasc's common...
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, of 400,000 units of the company at a price of $1.25 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Units in the listed issuer financing exemption offering first tranche were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus exemptions, and will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The company may close additional tranches of the listed issuer financing exemption offering.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS announced topline results from ROSE2 Phase 2 trial evaluating obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe as an adjunct to high-intensity statin therapy. NewAmsterdam is now selecting a formulated fixed-dose combination tablet of obicetrapib plus ezetimibe, a non-statin oral LDL-lowering therapy, to be tested in a definitive...
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded Cognex Corp CGNX from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $41 to $40. The analyst believes logistics could be much worse than is implied in 50% of 2023. Amazon.com Inc AMZN, CGNX's most significant customer, has been vocal about cutting its...
One of the most well-known world leaders may get a new title. Here’s how Russian President Vladimir Putin could be addressed by the country's citizens in the future. What Happened: The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) wants to see the term “ruler” used for Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run news outlet RIA Novosti as shared by Newsweek in July 2022.
Brittney Griner surprised the crowd gathered on Monday for the annual MLK Day March in Phoenix on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday. The Phoenix Mercury superstar showed up at the event with her wife Cherelle and posed for photos with with fans who were clearly elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison on Dec. 8. when she was exchanged for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported. What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with...
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.
Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, of waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. What Happened: Milanovic, on Sunday, at a press conference in Vukovar, said he sees no point in Western sanctions against Moscow as Russia continues its assault on Kyiv.
An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
