reviewofoptometry.com
Defocus Spectacle Lenses May Help Slow Low-Level Myopia
Myopia patients wearing DIMS spectacles experienced less progression than their counterparts wearing SV lenses, study finds. Photo: Hoya Vision Care. Click image to enlarge. Research continues to document the merits of using defocus-incorporated multiple segment (DIMS) ophthalmic lenses for myopia control. A new retrospective study conducted in China, published in Ophthalmology, collected data from nine hospitals about patient usage of DIMS and single vision (SV) spectacle lenses.
Cup-to-Disc Ratio Associated with Optic Nerve, Brain Aging
In women without glaucoma, cup-to-disc ratio was linked to lower absolute brain volume, as well as lower regional volumes in the frontal and occipital lobes. Photo: Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. In the clinical setting, a large cup-to-disc ratio is generally associated with glaucoma patients. In addition...
Conquer These OCT technology Choices and Challenges
This versatile device has dozens of functions in eye care today. In the January 2023 issue of Review of Optometry, our experts explore its capabilities in full. Check out the other articles featured in this OCT-themed issue:. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a valuable tool in optometric practice that plays...
Preterm Children at Greater Risk for Corneal Ectasia
Preterm children had greater corneal ectasia, and laser treatment for ROP caused further corneal steepness and higher anterior corneal astigmatism. Photo: Oliver Kuhn-Wilken, OD, and Victoria Roan, OD. Click image to enlarge. A positive correlation between retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) severity and corneal steepness has been reported in preterm children,...
A Reason to SMILE?
I have a patient interested in refractive surgery but they have borderline dry eye (decreased tear breakup time and some symptomatic complaints but no evidence of staining). What’s the best course of action? Would this be a patient more suited for SMILE rather than LASIK? Either way, what are some best practices for follow-up care?
Vascular, Structural Changes Identified in Peripapillary Staphylomas
Ocular findings of peripapillary staphyloma in this study cohort included shallower anterior chamber depth, higher IOP, higher myopic spherical equivalent and increased macular deep vessel density. Photo: Andrew Rouse, OD. Click image to enlarge. A rare and understudied type of posterior staphyloma found in myopia patients is peripapillary staphyloma, which...
Pediatric Cataract Extraction Increases Risk of Strabismus Surgery
Strabismus is a potential complication of pediatric cataract extraction that causes difficulty achieving binocular vision. Photo: B. Navez/Wikicommons. Click image to enlarge. About 10% of patients who have pediatric cataract extraction will need strabismus surgery within five years, according to a paper recently published in Ophthalmology Science that examined a large cohort using claims data to evaluate associations and risk factors.
Face Mask Wear Has No Effect on Endophthalmitis Post-Injection
Prolonged use of a face mask during intravitreal injections did not lead to an increased rate of post-injection endophthalmitis. Click image to enlarge. Although it’s advisable in most high-risk settings to wear a face mask to reduce chances of airborne pathogen transmission, eye care specialists learned during the pandemic that it can also have deleterious effects on the ocular surface due to the redirecting of oral bacteria toward the eye. Still, the jury is out in some settings, including during intravitreal injection. Previous studies have not demonstrated an increased rate of endophthalmitis. The hypothesis was that contaminated masks could affect the flora in the periocular region, and/or the altered airflow could be associated with increased bacterial exposure in the sterile field.
The Cheesier, the Better
A chalazion is a benign, rigid, non-painful, non-infectious, granulomatous lesion caused by obstruction of a meibomian gland or gland of Zeis. These lipogranulomatous inflammatory lesions are filled with lipid deposits made up of epithelioid cells, multinucleated giant cells and lymphocytes. A pseudocapsule made of connective tissue usually forms around the lesion. They present as round, enlarging nodules on the upper or lower tarsal plate (Figure 1).
Seeing Glaucoma Through OCT’s Eye
This versatile device has dozens of functions in eye care today. In the January 2023 issue of Review of Optometry, our experts explore its capabilities in full. Check out the other articles featured in this OCT-themed issue:. Glaucoma is a progressive optic neuropathy characterized by the death of retinal ganglion...
