The following announcement was provided by Watertown Forward:. Watertown Forward is very excited to present its next City Chat on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Watertown has a once in a life time opportunity to spend $10.5 million on projects that are within the federal guidelines in the ARPA. The City Chat will take place on this coming Sunday, January 22 at 4:30 p.m. It will be a Zoom meeting. Here is the link to the meeting.

