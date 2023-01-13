Read full article on original website
Watertown News
City Councilor John Airaisan Hosting Annual Public Meeting
As part of the changes to the Watertown Charter all City Councilors must have an annual meeting to meet with the public. City Councilor At-Large John Airasian announced dates for his constituent meeting. See info below. Join City Councilor John Airasian at his Individual Annual City Councilor Meeting on Tuesday,...
Watertown News
Watertown Group Visited Boston’s Newest Civil Rights Monument
The following announcement was provided by Sue-Ellen Hershman-Tcherepnin:. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a small Watertown contingent ventured to Boston Common in humid, drizzly weather to view the unveiling of Boston’s newest monument: Artist Hank Willis Thomas’ bronze sculpture, THE EMBRACE, which honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King. Besides celebrating the Kings’ early connections to Boston, the monument also memorializes 65 Boston civil rights heroes and heroines.
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Mass.
Monday, January 16 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the year 2023. Just last Friday, the beautiful Embrace monument in Boston Common was unveiled to the public. The 20-foot tall bronze monument recalls the hug between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 - you can check out our coverage here.
Watertown News
Watertown Group Hosting City Chat on Using Federal ARPA Funds
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Forward:. Watertown Forward is very excited to present its next City Chat on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Watertown has a once in a life time opportunity to spend $10.5 million on projects that are within the federal guidelines in the ARPA. The City Chat will take place on this coming Sunday, January 22 at 4:30 p.m. It will be a Zoom meeting. Here is the link to the meeting.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
Watertown News
Watertown Yoga Studio Offering Free Classes in Celebration of 7th Anniversary
The following announcement was provided by Artemis Yoga:. Artemis Yoga is inviting the local community to an Open House on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their east end location in Watertown. With an afternoon of FREE classes, this is a wonderful opportunity to discover Artemis Yoga, a local independent yoga center that just celebrated its seventh anniversary, having opened its doors at 639 Mt. Auburn St. in 2015.
quincyquarry.com
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Second but modest snowfall of this winter season notwithstanding, local drivers are yet again proving that they have forgotten to how drive on snowy and thus slick streets. Even more...
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Water main break floods several streets in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. (WRPI) — A water main break flooded streets in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood early Saturday morning. Following the break, the Boston Fire Department sent crew members and a high-water rescue vehicle to help check houses for residents who needed to be evacuated. There’s no word yet on what caused the water main break […]
homenewshere.com
Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan
WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo Free Admission Day for MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 16. Spend a memorable day with family and friends while learning about fascinating wildlife from all over the world. Throughout the day, we’ll have keeper chats, animal encounters and more to explore! Be sure to add your messages of hope and peace on murals in Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest and the Animal Discovery Center at Stone Zoo.
MLK Jr statue in Boston receives mixed reviews
A bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King that depicts the famous hug between the couple, was unveiled in Boston Friday, but is receiving mixed reviews.
WCVB
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?
Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley Who Died on This Day 84 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley who passed away on Friday, January 14, 1938, due to complications stemming from a heart attack he suffered at an earlier date while on duty. Lieutenant Kelley was 54-years-old...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays! #quincypolice
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays. In the wake of...
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
