Baby Back Ribs
When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
skinnytaste.com
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (Jan 16-22)
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and links to WW recipe builder to get your personal points. 7 Day Healthy Meal Plan. I am...
therecipecritic.com
Salami Sandwich
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This simple and refreshing Salami Sandwich is full of salami, garlic and herb cream cheese, tomato and arugula. It’s a flavor packed and quick meal that is sure to satisfy!
Pastry with Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.
moneysavingmom.com
Brigette’s $95 Grocery Shopping Post and Weekly Menu Plan for 6
My older sister, Brigette, shares her shopping trips and menu plans every week! You can go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you can go HERE to read all about her family!. Aldi. 2 heads Romaine Lettuce – $5.98. 3 bags frozen Broccoli Florets –...
Allrecipes.com
Green Beans and Chicken
Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside. Cut green...
Ham and cheese pinwheels: Perfect party food or snack
I love a good sandwich and I love party food and these Ham and Cheese Pinwheels are the perfect combination of the two. They're a great appetizer to serve for birthday, holiday parties or showers that are so easy to make as well as absolutely delicious. They also make a great afternoon snack for kids who come home hungry, but you don't want them to fill up on chips and cookies.
Guinness Beef Stew Recipe
Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor. Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens
If your toaster oven can’t crisp up fries, dehydrate fruit, and cook up a Costco-like rotisserie chicken, is it really a toaster oven? Of course it is. But these days our small kitchen appliances are expected to do so much more than their intended function. After years of relying...
Cincinnati Chili Recipe 🍲
We went to a friend's house last night for "game night," which basically means come over for drinks and a boatload of delicious food, and we'll sit at the table with whatever board or card game is out for "show only" and just drink, chat, and eat the night away. Lol my kind of evening! I can even wear sweats and a sweatshirt, because these friends are the most down to earth non-judgy family out there. We always have a great time when were together, and always come home stuffed! Last night was no exception, as we were introduced to Cincinnati-style chili for the first time. I'm embarrassed to say that I've never had it, but can honestly say going forward, I see a lot of Cincinnati Chili in our future.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
macaronikid.com
Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie
Packed with Vitamin C, this Orange Banana Sunshine Smoothie recipe will put a spring in your step come rain or shine!. You really can’t beat a delicious refreshing smoothie, served up first thing in the morning as part of breakfast or even as an afternoon snack. This smoothie recipe...
