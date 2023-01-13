We went to a friend's house last night for "game night," which basically means come over for drinks and a boatload of delicious food, and we'll sit at the table with whatever board or card game is out for "show only" and just drink, chat, and eat the night away. Lol my kind of evening! I can even wear sweats and a sweatshirt, because these friends are the most down to earth non-judgy family out there. We always have a great time when were together, and always come home stuffed! Last night was no exception, as we were introduced to Cincinnati-style chili for the first time. I'm embarrassed to say that I've never had it, but can honestly say going forward, I see a lot of Cincinnati Chili in our future.

3 DAYS AGO