Hakuna Matata
4d ago

How old are we? We shouldn't have to be told to lock our doors. This day and age you should know to lock your doors. NO ONE IS SAFE, not even Kia owners🤦🏽‍♀️

Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?

Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top New Jersey News Stories for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. ⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey

After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway

WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night. Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton, NJ
