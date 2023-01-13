Read full article on original website
Hakuna Matata
4d ago
How old are we? We shouldn't have to be told to lock our doors. This day and age you should know to lock your doors. NO ONE IS SAFE, not even Kia owners🤦🏽♀️
Reply
2
Related
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?
Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
jerseysbest.com
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist
Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
Son beat mother with landscaping rock in Evesham, NJ, police say
EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police. Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.
Top New Jersey News Stories for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. ⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
Shut up crazy ‘snow lovers,’ a snowless NJ winter is perfect (Opinion)
With the weather we've been having in New Jersey this winter I keep reading a lot about snow lovers. New Jersey 1015.com's Dan Alexander was the latest to use the term. As in there hasn't been any real snow in the Garden State this winter and snow lovers are getting impatient.
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway
WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night. Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
Raising a family? Why New Jersey is a great state to put down roots
👪 New Jersey is a great place to raise a family, ranking 7th best overall. 👪 Wallethub looked at affordability, education, health, safety and other factors. 👪 Marriage rates and poverty are among the challenges facing the state. Thinking about raising a family in New Jersey? Congratulations!...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 2