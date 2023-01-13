ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

OBITUARY: Pearlie F. Ulrich

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM6kd_0kDeoH4T00

Pearlie F. Ulrich of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was 82 years old.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George E. Ulrich; her parents, Oscar Clay and Lassie Vera Lane; sisters, Mary, Evelyn, Ethel and Dorothy; brothers, Lee, Ray, Leonard and Charles; sister-in-law, Thelma Berry.

Pearlie is survived by her son, Terry Lee Gill; sisters-in-law, Betty, Dottie, Deana and Joyce; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.

Pearlie was a devoted mother, an exceptional cook and catfish slayer. Even in sickness, she had a smile on her face and love in her heart. She touched the heart of all that met her and will be remembered as a truly “Amazing Woman”. Pearlie will be dearly missed by her son, J.D., family and friends.

Visitation for Pearlie Ulrich will be held at Hendersonville First United Methodist Church on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11 am until 12 pm. A funeral service will begin at 12 pm.

Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1150 S. Dickerson Road Goodlettsville, TN.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastlandFuneralHome.com for the Ulrich family.

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary S. Ross

Mary S. Ross of Nashville, Tennessee passed away at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12, 2023, she was 88 years old. Mary Frances Sharber Ross was born February 9, 1934 at her family home in Rockvale, TN. Mary was a charter member of the Tusculum Hills Baptist...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Clifton ‘Cliff’ Lee Cunningham

Clifton ‘Cliff’ Lee Cunningham, age 64 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Preceded in death by son, Peyton Cunningham; and father, Frank Cunningham. Survived by son, Andrew Cunningham; mother, Billie Cunningham; sisters, Connie (Stan) Luckett and Sharon (Tracy) Faulkner; and several loving nieces &...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Marie Floyd Crosslin Romesburg

Marie Floyd Crosslin Romesburg age 95, of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2023, with her family by her side. Marie was born to the late Henry & Judy Floyd on April 4, 1927 in Beechgrove, Tennessee. Marie is survived by her daughters, Charline Crosslin Greer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Shauna Denae Bales

Shauna Denae Bales, age 33 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. and was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Bales. Mrs. Bales is survived by her husband, David Marek; children, Jayden Prochaska, Abby Bales, Robbie Marek; father, Marcus and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Shack’ Lee Shacklett Jr.

James “Shack” Lee Shacklett Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 10th, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on November 28th, 1934, to parents; James L Shacklett Sr. and Bessie Mae Shacklett. He enjoyed listening to music, building model airplanes, collecting stamps, and spending...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Ann Turk Gregg

Ann Turk Gregg, age 76 of Antioch, Tennessee, on Monday, January 9, 2023, the world lost a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and friend. Ann lost her battle with cancer and went on to be with the Lord. Ann was born and raised in Flowery Branch, Georgia. In 1969, Ann met...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Susie Evelyn Allen

Susie Evelyn Allen, age 63, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Susie was born Thursday, December 17, 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee and is preceded in death by her parents, Earskin and Molly Kirby Oldham; step-mother, Dotty Oldham and step-father, T. W. Vaughn. Susie was a race...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County. Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15, 10:00am-5:00pm. Nashville will soon be home to a California art invasion. Californians are moving to Nashville in droves. In fact, in the last 5 years, the number of Californians moving to the city has increased by 50%. While some may attribute this migration to the city’s lower cost of living, no state income tax, and Southern hospitality, others say it’s because Nashville is becoming the new Silicon Valley. This new year Chauvet Arts is exhibiting five distinctive California artists. The exhibition, titled “California Art Invasion,” will feature works by James Leonard, Buckley, Deedee Cheriel, Richard Downs and Jason Adams.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Register Today for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture

On Friday, February 10, 2023, join Tennessee State University’s College of Liberal Arts and the Metropolitan Historical Commission for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture (NCAAHC), a dynamic celebration of the contributions of African Americans to Nashville and Tennessee history. For over forty years, this award-winning conference has brought together historians, students, educators, community leaders, and others interested in African American history and culture.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City’s Past in ‘Anthology’ this February

Featuring choreography by award-winning creators and live music by MORGXN. Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City’s past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, Anthology will be Vasterling’s final world premiere as Artistic Director of the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Arrest Made in January 5 Shooting at 16th Avenue South and Broadway

The gunman suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of January 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway is now in custody in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding. He will be returned to Nashville soon to face charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago), kidnapping and vandalism.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy