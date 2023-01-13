OBITUARY: Pearlie F. Ulrich

Pearlie F. Ulrich of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was 82 years old.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George E. Ulrich; her parents, Oscar Clay and Lassie Vera Lane; sisters, Mary, Evelyn, Ethel and Dorothy; brothers, Lee, Ray, Leonard and Charles; sister-in-law, Thelma Berry.

Pearlie is survived by her son, Terry Lee Gill; sisters-in-law, Betty, Dottie, Deana and Joyce; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.

Pearlie was a devoted mother, an exceptional cook and catfish slayer. Even in sickness, she had a smile on her face and love in her heart. She touched the heart of all that met her and will be remembered as a truly “Amazing Woman”. Pearlie will be dearly missed by her son, J.D., family and friends.

Visitation for Pearlie Ulrich will be held at Hendersonville First United Methodist Church on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11 am until 12 pm. A funeral service will begin at 12 pm.

Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1150 S. Dickerson Road Goodlettsville, TN.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastlandFuneralHome.com for the Ulrich family.

