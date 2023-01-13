OBITUARY: Verna Odom Malone

Verna Odom Malone, age 85, of Joelton, Tennessee, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Mrs. Malone was born on November 12, 1937 in Darlington, South Carolina, to the late Raleigh Galloway & Edith Estelle Knotts Odom.

She was a retired secretary from the Free Will Baptist Bible College (now Welch College), where she was also “First Lady” during the time her husband, Tom, served as President. She also taught kindergarten at Florence Christian Academy in Alabama. Mrs. Malone was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, McIver Odom.

Survivors include her husband of over 61 years, Dr. Tom Malone; daughters, Carol Malone-Cooper (Rick), Marianne Malone, Kristi Malone Bell (Rev. Jason), Aimee Malone Scott (Rev. Len), Tommi Jo Malone Ryan (Rev. Brad); brother, Gene Odom (Dorothy); sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Odom; grandchildren, Kaitlen Scott, Benjamin Scott (Morgan), Claire Ryan, Michal Bell, Malone Waddell, Claiborne Scott, Kendal Ryan Truett (Jonathan), Riley Bell Galbreath (Garrett), Mack Waddell, Manning Waddell, Olivia Ryan, Jack Ryan, and Griffin Bell.

Funeral services will be conducted at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Joelton at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 13th, with Rev. Corey Minter and Rev. Frank Owens officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church on Thursday, January 12th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at 1:00 PM.

All visitation will be at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 1285 New Hope Road, Joelton, Tennessee 37080, or Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, Tennessee 37066

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/