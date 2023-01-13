ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Ann Turk Gregg

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9l3G_0kDenpg200

Ann Turk Gregg, age 76 of Antioch, Tennessee, on Monday, January 9, 2023, the world lost a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and friend. Ann lost her battle with cancer and went on to be with the Lord.

Ann was born and raised in Flowery Branch, Georgia. In 1969, Ann met her soulmate, James “Jimmy” Gregg. The two were married in May of 1971. In July of 1976, Ann & Jimmy moved to Antioch, TN where they began the next chapter of their life together. Then in 1981, Ann gave birth to her only son, Jimmy.

Ann was a hard-working corporate woman. She worked for UPS for over 20 years. Ann retired to help raise her only Grandson, Dylan. She lived a wonderful life. She raised one son, helped raise her grandson and took care of her husband.

Ann also loved to travel with her husband and their best friends’, Bill and Debbie Harris. Ann and Debbie were more like sisters. In fact, sisters are what they called one another.

Ann will be remembered as a lover, a giver, a jokester and for having a heart made of Gold! She is loved dearly and will be missed immensely.

Preceded in death by grandson, Dylan Gregg; and parents, Lloyd and Frances Turk. Survived by husband, James “Jimmy” Gregg; son, Jimmy (Crystal) Gregg; and grandson, Ryker Gregg.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Rick Roberts. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, January 16, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Clifton ‘Cliff’ Lee Cunningham

Clifton ‘Cliff’ Lee Cunningham, age 64 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Preceded in death by son, Peyton Cunningham; and father, Frank Cunningham. Survived by son, Andrew Cunningham; mother, Billie Cunningham; sisters, Connie (Stan) Luckett and Sharon (Tracy) Faulkner; and several loving nieces &...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Shauna Denae Bales

Shauna Denae Bales, age 33 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. and was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Bales. Mrs. Bales is survived by her husband, David Marek; children, Jayden Prochaska, Abby Bales, Robbie Marek; father, Marcus and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Marie Floyd Crosslin Romesburg

Marie Floyd Crosslin Romesburg age 95, of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2023, with her family by her side. Marie was born to the late Henry & Judy Floyd on April 4, 1927 in Beechgrove, Tennessee. Marie is survived by her daughters, Charline Crosslin Greer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Shack’ Lee Shacklett Jr.

James “Shack” Lee Shacklett Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 10th, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on November 28th, 1934, to parents; James L Shacklett Sr. and Bessie Mae Shacklett. He enjoyed listening to music, building model airplanes, collecting stamps, and spending...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mark Leslie Pyburn Sr.

Mark Leslie Pyburn, Sr. passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Nashville native, Mark was a loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, and friend to many. Mark had many passions in his life, and he loved each of them with supreme...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Arrest Made in January 5 Shooting at 16th Avenue South and Broadway

The gunman suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of January 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway is now in custody in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding. He will be returned to Nashville soon to face charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago), kidnapping and vandalism.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Donnie Ray Jenkins

Donnie Ray Jenkins, age 70 of Nashville, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Edward “Ed” Jenkins, Jr. and Lillian Irene Bond Jenkins. Donnie loved his family and enjoyed doing hobbies with them. Donnie retired...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Susie Evelyn Allen

Susie Evelyn Allen, age 63, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Susie was born Thursday, December 17, 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee and is preceded in death by her parents, Earskin and Molly Kirby Oldham; step-mother, Dotty Oldham and step-father, T. W. Vaughn. Susie was a race...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Pearlie F. Ulrich

Pearlie F. Ulrich of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was 82 years old. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George E. Ulrich; her parents, Oscar Clay and Lassie Vera Lane; sisters, Mary, Evelyn, Ethel and Dorothy; brothers, Lee, Ray, Leonard and Charles; sister-in-law, Thelma Berry.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Margie Fly Sullivan

Margie Fly Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, she was 97 years old. Preceded in death by husband, John F. Sullivan. Survived by daughters, Robbie Hobbs and Lisa (Mark) Castle; grandchildren, Marlon Hobbs, Graham (Emma) Hobbs, Elliott Hobbs. Brandon (Lindsey) Castle and Brittany (Ike) Elgard; and 9 great-grandchildren.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County. Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15, 10:00am-5:00pm. Nashville will soon be home to a California art invasion. Californians are moving to Nashville in droves. In fact, in the last 5 years, the number of Californians moving to the city has increased by 50%. While some may attribute this migration to the city’s lower cost of living, no state income tax, and Southern hospitality, others say it’s because Nashville is becoming the new Silicon Valley. This new year Chauvet Arts is exhibiting five distinctive California artists. The exhibition, titled “California Art Invasion,” will feature works by James Leonard, Buckley, Deedee Cheriel, Richard Downs and Jason Adams.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. 1Twilight Train. Thursday, January 19, 7:30 pm. 3rd...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy