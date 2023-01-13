OBITUARY: Ann Turk Gregg

Ann Turk Gregg, age 76 of Antioch, Tennessee, on Monday, January 9, 2023, the world lost a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and friend. Ann lost her battle with cancer and went on to be with the Lord.

Ann was born and raised in Flowery Branch, Georgia. In 1969, Ann met her soulmate, James “Jimmy” Gregg. The two were married in May of 1971. In July of 1976, Ann & Jimmy moved to Antioch, TN where they began the next chapter of their life together. Then in 1981, Ann gave birth to her only son, Jimmy.

Ann was a hard-working corporate woman. She worked for UPS for over 20 years. Ann retired to help raise her only Grandson, Dylan. She lived a wonderful life. She raised one son, helped raise her grandson and took care of her husband.

Ann also loved to travel with her husband and their best friends’, Bill and Debbie Harris. Ann and Debbie were more like sisters. In fact, sisters are what they called one another.

Ann will be remembered as a lover, a giver, a jokester and for having a heart made of Gold! She is loved dearly and will be missed immensely.

Preceded in death by grandson, Dylan Gregg; and parents, Lloyd and Frances Turk. Survived by husband, James “Jimmy” Gregg; son, Jimmy (Crystal) Gregg; and grandson, Ryker Gregg.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Rick Roberts. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, January 16, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/