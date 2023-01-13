Read full article on original website
Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
WILX-TV
Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.
Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs to homeless community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — David Miller lives his life by eight words. “Each day is one step at a time,” said Miller. That’s because he still remembers the long months he spent living on the streets. “I had a bad falling out and things just went bad to worse.” But at his lowest, an opportunity […]
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
Up North Voice
MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises
REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
WILX-TV
Later winters ‘hit the pocketbook’ for Mid-Michigan businesses
AURELIUS TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Warm weather in January can take a hit on businesses that rely on snow. “You know this is like record-setting no snow, record-setting temperatures,” said Tyler Brown, Operations Manager at Lansing Lawn and Snow. For warm-weather people, that’s a good thing, but for Lansing...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program
JACKSON, MI - One of the largest producers of Braille in the country is eyeing the former home of the Jackson Citizen Patriot as a potential location for expansion of its operations. The Michigan Braille Transcription Fund, which has been housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility at the Cotton Correctional Facility...
Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing
Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
Tv20detroit.com
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Dr. Pamela Pugh was sworn in as the new president of the Michigan State Board of Education. Pugh, who previously served as the vice president of the board, is the first Black woman to hold this position. Pugh's election comes in tandem...
wemu.org
State Rep. from Ypsilanti appointed to lead House Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee
Democrats are now in control of Michigan’s House of Representatives, and that’s resulting in several state lawmakers from Washtenaw County being appointed to new positions. Included among them is State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. from Ypsilanti, who has been appointed to lead the House’s Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee.
Anti-Semitic letters found at Waverly housing complex
People found letters at Westwind Town Homes on Saturday, letters with anti-semitic remarks on them.
Michigan Daily
Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
WILX-TV
Blue Man Group comes to Wharton Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legendary Blue Man Group is coming to East Lansing. The performers will be playing at the Warton Center from Friday through Sunday. The concerts have original music with custom-made instruments and surprise audience interactions. Tickets start at $39. You can buy tickets through the...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
