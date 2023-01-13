ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs to homeless community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — David Miller lives his life by eight words. “Each day is one step at a time,” said Miller. That’s because he still remembers the long months he spent living on the streets. “I had a bad falling out and things just went bad to worse.” But at his lowest, an opportunity […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Up North Voice

MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises

REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Later winters ‘hit the pocketbook’ for Mid-Michigan businesses

AURELIUS TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Warm weather in January can take a hit on businesses that rely on snow. “You know this is like record-setting no snow, record-setting temperatures,” said Tyler Brown, Operations Manager at Lansing Lawn and Snow. For warm-weather people, that’s a good thing, but for Lansing...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing

Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Blue Man Group comes to Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legendary Blue Man Group is coming to East Lansing. The performers will be playing at the Warton Center from Friday through Sunday. The concerts have original music with custom-made instruments and surprise audience interactions. Tickets start at $39. You can buy tickets through the...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy