OBITUARY: James ‘Shack’ Lee Shacklett Jr.

James “Shack” Lee Shacklett Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 10th, 2023, at the age of 88.

He was born on November 28th, 1934, to parents; James L Shacklett Sr. and Bessie Mae Shacklett.

He enjoyed listening to music, building model airplanes, collecting stamps, and spending time with his cat.

James is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years; June Shacklett, and his son; Johnny Shacklett.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Donna Gail Thomas (Travis), and Debbie Wray; Sibling, Pat Matthews; Grandchildren, Amy Cheeves, Jesse Wray, Tyler Thomas, and William Shacklett; and Great-Grandchildren, Darion Hayes, Leighonna Cheeves, Tamiyah Cheeves, Gabby Shacklett.

Visitation will be held on January 15th, 2023, from 2-6 pm and again on January 16th, 2023, from 11-12 pm. A service will be held in honor of James following visitation on January 16th, at 12pm. Burial will be held on the same day, January 16th, at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens at 2:30 pm. https://www.westharpethfh.com

