Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:50 a.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose less than 0.1%.
US stocks rise as investors review sales, inflation data
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading Wednesday on Wall Street as investors review the latest updates on retail sales, inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,917 and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Trading has been unsteady so far this week following two solid weekly gains.
Asian shares mixed after biggest Wall St retreat of the year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. Shares dipped in Tokyo, but rose in Seoul and Sydney, where they recouped earlier losses by late morning. Hong Kong shares were slightly lower, while Shanghai shares were little changed.
