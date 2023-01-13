SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

