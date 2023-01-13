Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Madison/DSU Hosts the Legislature in February
Area residents have a chance to travel to Pierre next month to check out some of this year’s legislative session. The annual Madison/DSU Hosts the Legislature event is being held on Tuesday, February 7th. For 50-dollars, participants can ride a motorcoach to Pierre, where they will sit in on some legislative committee meetings, have lunch with the District 8 legislators, and tour the South Dakota Crime Lab.
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
agupdate.com
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
amazingmadison.com
Rutland Superintendent taking position with Marion School District
The Superintendent in the Rutland School District is taking a new position. Brian Brosnahan has been hired to be the Superintendent for the Marion School District, starting in July. Brosnahan said the upcoming consolidation of Rutland with Oldham-Ramona helped make his decision. Brosnahan said he likes what he sees in...
KELOLAND TV
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
amazingmadison.com
Diane Halla
Diane Halla, age 68, of Madison, passed away January 10, 2023 at her home of natural causes. There will be a private family graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Diane Joyce Halla was born November 13,...
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. On the agenda for county commissioners will be several county departments with their quarterly reports, including County Health Nurse Maria Haider, 4-H Advisor Jen Hayford, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Dave Hare, and Emergency Manager Kody Keefer. Highway Superintendent...
JFPA raises $75,000 for SDSU football program
It's been a week since the South Dakota State football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Thousands of people made the trip there for the big game including many former Jackrabbit players, some of which are part of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association, or JFPA.
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
KELOLAND TV
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
Comments / 0