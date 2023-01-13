ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Madison/DSU Hosts the Legislature in February

Area residents have a chance to travel to Pierre next month to check out some of this year’s legislative session. The annual Madison/DSU Hosts the Legislature event is being held on Tuesday, February 7th. For 50-dollars, participants can ride a motorcoach to Pierre, where they will sit in on some legislative committee meetings, have lunch with the District 8 legislators, and tour the South Dakota Crime Lab.
MADISON, SD
B102.7

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance

MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Challenges affecting egg supply and prices

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
BRANDON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Rutland Superintendent taking position with Marion School District

The Superintendent in the Rutland School District is taking a new position. Brian Brosnahan has been hired to be the Superintendent for the Marion School District, starting in July. Brosnahan said the upcoming consolidation of Rutland with Oldham-Ramona helped make his decision. Brosnahan said he likes what he sees in...
RUTLAND, SD
KELOLAND TV

The reality of drag shows from two queens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Diane Halla

Diane Halla, age 68, of Madison, passed away January 10, 2023 at her home of natural causes. There will be a private family graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Diane Joyce Halla was born November 13,...
MADISON, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. On the agenda for county commissioners will be several county departments with their quarterly reports, including County Health Nurse Maria Haider, 4-H Advisor Jen Hayford, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Dave Hare, and Emergency Manager Kody Keefer. Highway Superintendent...
KELOLAND

JFPA raises $75,000 for SDSU football program

It's been a week since the South Dakota State football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Thousands of people made the trip there for the big game including many former Jackrabbit players, some of which are part of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association, or JFPA.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at how much water we have seen this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy