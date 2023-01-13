Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Fox47News
Downtown Lansing Inc. - 1/17/23
LANSING, Mich. — Jazmin Anderson, Events and Market Manager and Whitney Leigh Roberts, Communications & Marketing Manager at Downtown Lansing, Inc. talk about the return of Winterfest this year happening. February 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th . For more information please visit lansingwinterfest.org or call (517) 487-1661. Want to...
WILX-TV
Meijer changing mPerks rewards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
Fox47News
Avelo Airlines/Capital Region International Airport - 1/17/23
LANSING, Mich. — Katherine Japinga, Director of Marketing at Capital Area International Airport talks about all of the wonderful warm destinations available to fly to from Lansing including Orlando through Avelo Airlines and the exciting news from Apple Vacations. For more information please visit flylansing.com; aveloair.com or call (517) 321-6121.
Michigan Egg Prices Are Insanely High And Could Be That Way Until Next Year
If you've been to a grocery store recently, you may have noticed that prices seem to keep going up and up on household staples. The one thing everyone I know keeps talking about is the price of eggs. How Much Does A Dozen Eggs Cost In Michigan?. According to the...
abc12.com
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
Michigan cannabis company announces free weed for a year sweepstakes
MICHIGAN, USA — SKYMINT Premium Cannabis announced that they are giving away free weed for a year to one lucky Michigander. The cannabis company is the largest recreation marijuana license holder in the state, with 24 locations and six cannabis product brands. SKYMINT will be accepting entries into the...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a Top City for Finding an Affordable Home in 2023
The housing market is finally coming down, largely because of high interest rates, but regardless of the reason, home prices are becoming more affordable. As it turns out, Michigan has one of the best cities for finding an affordable home in 2023. According to BusinessInsider.com, “Despite the record high sale...
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Fox47News
MI Healthy Mind Show - 1/17/23
LANSING, Mich. — Michael Hunter, President of Team Wellness Centers talks about his award winning, Emmy Nominated show, MI Healthy Mind and how storytelling is at the heart of changing attitudes about mental health. Storytelling accomplishes more than most probably realize. It helps people feel less alone, and it cultivates empathy and compassion. In addition, it's a great form of education for the aspects of mental illness that are hardest to understand. Tune in weekly on FOX 47 Sunday's at 6am and on 47+ Sundays at Noon or visit mihealthymind.com.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
wsgw.com
Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined
The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
themanchestermirror.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead,...
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
