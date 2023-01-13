LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO