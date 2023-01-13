ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LANSING, Mich. — Jazmin Anderson, Events and Market Manager and Whitney Leigh Roberts, Communications & Marketing Manager at Downtown Lansing, Inc. talk about the return of Winterfest this year happening. February 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th . For more information please visit lansingwinterfest.org or call (517) 487-1661. Want to...
Meijer changing mPerks rewards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
Avelo Airlines/Capital Region International Airport - 1/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Katherine Japinga, Director of Marketing at Capital Area International Airport talks about all of the wonderful warm destinations available to fly to from Lansing including Orlando through Avelo Airlines and the exciting news from Apple Vacations. For more information please visit flylansing.com; aveloair.com or call (517) 321-6121.
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
Michigan Has a Top City for Finding an Affordable Home in 2023

The housing market is finally coming down, largely because of high interest rates, but regardless of the reason, home prices are becoming more affordable. As it turns out, Michigan has one of the best cities for finding an affordable home in 2023. According to BusinessInsider.com, “Despite the record high sale...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MI Healthy Mind Show - 1/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Hunter, President of Team Wellness Centers talks about his award winning, Emmy Nominated show, MI Healthy Mind and how storytelling is at the heart of changing attitudes about mental health. Storytelling accomplishes more than most probably realize. It helps people feel less alone, and it cultivates empathy and compassion. In addition, it's a great form of education for the aspects of mental illness that are hardest to understand. Tune in weekly on FOX 47 Sunday's at 6am and on 47+ Sundays at Noon or visit mihealthymind.com.
Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined

The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
