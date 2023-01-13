Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It’s a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread...
KAAL-TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers push trans youth health care ban
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday to outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, pushing the state to join at least a dozen others considering anti-transgender legislation this year. The South Dakota bill, unveiled at a state Capitol news conference,...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion education budget proposal
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Tuesday his education budget proposal which he says would lower the cost of child care for middle-class families, expand tax cuts, and reduce child poverty. Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in...
KAAL-TV
Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table
A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Two tornadoes touch down in Iowa Monday; first January Iowa tornado since 1967
(ABC 6 News) – An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in Iowa Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Davenport, Iowa said the first tornado touched down at around 2:00 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit in Iowa County. A semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. The tornado also caused minor damage to a cattle shelter, and tree damage at a farm before lifting. It was on the ground for roughly 8 minutes along a path estimated at around 5 miles. The tornado was rated EF1 with estimated winds at 90 mph.
KAAL-TV
Police investigate Illinois Planned Parenthood fire as arson
CHICAGO (AP) — A fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic is being investigated as arson, Peoria police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted sweeping abortion protections. Officers responded to a report of an “unknown person throwing a Molotov cocktail” into the Peoria clinic building at...
KAAL-TV
Significant Snow Adds Up On Thursday
A potent winter storm is targeting the Weather First Area for late Wednesday night, lasting through most of Thursday. The heaviest snow looks to fall around 12-6 AM Thursday, with the snow wrapping up by Thursday afternoon. When it’s over, 5-8″ can be expected area-wide, with the higher end totals looking more & more likely around the Minnesota & Iowa border. Wind will be picking up as well Thursday, aiding in difficult travel conditions.
KAAL-TV
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.
KAAL-TV
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
KAAL-TV
2023 Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced on the Monday the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The festival kicks off with a Rock the Roof Concert on Thursday evening, Aug. 31. The following night, a special concert will be held in the Roof Garden with The Beatles tribute band and one of the 2023 Iowa Rock Hall of Fame inductees, 1964 – The Tribute.
KAAL-TV
Winter storm lined up Wednesday night/Thursday
Our next Winter Storm is lining up for Wednesday night into Thursday. The details of this are starting to come into agreement with given southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa a moderate to major impact from snow. This one will be all snow. No mix is expected locally. At times it...
KAAL-TV
California weather calms after weeks of storms
The Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy students put on protective rain coats prior to participating in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday's system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel]
KAAL-TV
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
KAAL-TV
ALERT DAY Thursday: Winter storm to bring heavy snowfall to region
(ABC 6 News) – The next winter storm is set to impact the area late Wednesday through Thursday bringing a round of heavy snow to the region. ABC 6 News Weather First meteorologists say the storm is on the favorable track to bring higher-end snow totals with 5-8″ possible area wide. The higher totals are currently forecasted to hug the Minnesota-Iowa state line.
KAAL-TV
What’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, Jan. 16 marks the federal holiday that honors the life and contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader was born on January 15, 1929. He would be 94 years old this year. The federal holiday was established in 1986.
Comments / 0