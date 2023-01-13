Read full article on original website
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
ABC 33/40 News
'Lord why do we have to go through this': Moody church determined to rebuild after fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — An overnight fire left Covenant Faith Church in Moody destroyed, hours before their Sunday morning service. Crews were on the scene for hours battling the flames, and to ensure the fire didn't rekindle. Linda Stokes' mother started Covenant Faith Church. Now, she is faced with...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost
COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
wbrc.com
Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses. Over the last few months, it has only gotten...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
wbrc.com
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
56-year-old man killed in collision with Amtrak passenger train in west Jefferson County
A 56-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with an Amtrak passenger train in western Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Leslie Thomas III. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 1:16 p.m. on Avenue A at Fifth Street in...
wbrc.com
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
alabamanews.net
RAW VIDEO: Tornado Damage in Deatsville
WAKA 8 brought you live video of our first glimpse at tornado damage in the Deatsville area Thursday afternoon. This video is from Alabama Highway 68, which is east of Interstate 65 but west of the Coosa River and Lake Jordan. As you can see, trees are down and there...
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
ABC 33/40 News
Moody church forced to move services after fire at building
A church congregation in Moody had to delay its Sunday services this week after a large fire impacted its building late Saturday night. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt confirmed there was a heavy fire at Covenant Faith Church at 1216 Markeeta Spur Road. There have been no reports on the extent of the damage to the building.
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
Shelby Reporter
Roger Craig Mangham
Roger Craig Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville (formerly Chula, Georgia), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born on May 1, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dennis Mangham and JoAnn Gantt. While growing up in Tift County, Roger spent much of his youth involved in showing livestock. He gained many accolades for his award winning cattle over the years.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
