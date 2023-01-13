ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses. Over the last few months, it has only gotten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
VINCENT, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
wbrc.com

JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

RAW VIDEO: Tornado Damage in Deatsville

WAKA 8 brought you live video of our first glimpse at tornado damage in the Deatsville area Thursday afternoon. This video is from Alabama Highway 68, which is east of Interstate 65 but west of the Coosa River and Lake Jordan. As you can see, trees are down and there...
DEATSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Moody church forced to move services after fire at building

A church congregation in Moody had to delay its Sunday services this week after a large fire impacted its building late Saturday night. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt confirmed there was a heavy fire at Covenant Faith Church at 1216 Markeeta Spur Road. There have been no reports on the extent of the damage to the building.
MOODY, AL
AL.com

New farmers market set to open in Hoover

A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
HOOVER, AL
92.9 WTUG

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday

A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Roger Craig Mangham

Roger Craig Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville (formerly Chula, Georgia), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born on May 1, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dennis Mangham and JoAnn Gantt. While growing up in Tift County, Roger spent much of his youth involved in showing livestock. He gained many accolades for his award winning cattle over the years.
WILSONVILLE, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy