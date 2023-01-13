Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable on the...
2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23
A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones: Brett Maher's issues has Cowboys considering 2 kickers
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher might have competition, or friendly company, when Dallas visits the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night with four missed extra-point attempts. Maher finally connected on a PAT in the fourth quarter. "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I talked to...
Cowboys K Brett Maher's 4 straight missed PATs make history
Not everyone on the Dallas sideline was enjoying the Cowboys' dominant start to the playoffs Monday night. After the Cowboys and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded punts in each of the first four drives to start their NFC wild-card game, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on each of their next four possessions. But each drive ended the same way -- a missed extra point by Brett Maher. ...
Reports: Texans interview Sean Payton for head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday night regarding their head-coaching vacancy, multiple media outlets reported. The Texans fired first-year head coach Lovie Smith on Jan. 9, a day after the team completed a 3-13-1 season. Payton, 59, is the biggest name available in the coaching market, but he is still under contract with New Orleans after stepping aside as the Saints'...
Josh Allen, Bills edge Dolphins in wild-card game
Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6. ...
Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury
Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson's right arm smacked into the side of Gage's helmet on the play. ...
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage hospitalized, 'doing great'
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage thanked well-wishers for their support and said he is "great," despite remaining hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" ...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
Tom Brady is noncommittal on future after season-ending loss
Tom Brady, his voice cracking, thanked the Tampa Bay organization and the media late Monday night after the Buccaneers had their season end with a 31-14 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild-card playoff game. However, the 45-year-old quarterback did not state whether he plans to return to the Buccaneers, seek another NFL destination or head into retirement. "I love this organization, it's a great place to...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes
Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win. ...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day
The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday. The move come three days after the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game. The comeback loss serves as the third-largest in NFL postseason history. Lombardi and Day were among the initial staff members hired by head coach Brandon Staley in 2021. ...
Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD
Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Cincinnati. Burrow passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals,...
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
Keyontae Johnson powers Kansas State past No. 2 Kansas, career night from Jalen Wilson in OT thriller
Behind another big game from Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State stunned No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday in an overtime thriller, sending the defending champion Jayhawks to just their second loss of the season. The 13th-ranked Wildcats opened a 44-39 first-half lead then rode a 9-2 second half-run to retake control of...
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns. Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season. The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz beat out Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia Eagles...
Iroquois hires former McDowell and Erie High assistant Manny Johnson as new football coach
The Iroquois football team has a third head coach in as many seasons. That coach is Manny Johnson, 51, who was officially hired during Tuesday's Iroquois School District board meeting. The vote was confirmed by Braves athletic director Carl Zimmerman. Last season, Johnson was the offensive coordinator for Erie High...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
965
Followers
3K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0