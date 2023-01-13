ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career."

He also thanked coaches and teammates for their contributions to his career, which included second-team All-American honors by four entities after this season.

"You guys have seen me at my lowest and highest," he wrote. "You all have taught me so much about the game, life, and brotherhood, and I will cherish that forever. Playing beside y'all has been one of the greatest joys of my life. "With that being said I would like to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft."

Anudike-Uzomah finishes his career ranked sixth in school history with 20.5 sacks. He is tied for fourth with eight forced fumbles and had 100 tackles in 31 career games. --Field Level Media

