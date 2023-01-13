PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...

