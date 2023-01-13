Read full article on original website
Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and shooting another man in Harrisburg. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, is facing charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a criminal complaint, Vazquez-Torres' wife...
Harrisburg man charged with rape, burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape and burglary after police responded to a reported armed robbery. According to Harrisburg Police, on January 16 around 8 a.m., police responded to South 13th and Berryhill Streets and found a female victim. The woman said she was walking when an unknown man approached her with a handgun.
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year? That miraculously didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County
Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High
A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
Former Dauphin Co. prison guard charged with indecent assault of inmate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from Dauphin County officials, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a former correctional officer at the Dauphin County Prison was charged with indecent assault of an inmate. Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg worked as a correctional officer for 21...
Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
Woman's body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, officials say
TINICUM TWP, Pa. - A birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources. A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m. Police say the body...
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
