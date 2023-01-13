ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and shooting another man in Harrisburg. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, is facing charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a criminal complaint, Vazquez-Torres' wife...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with rape, burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape and burglary after police responded to a reported armed robbery. According to Harrisburg Police, on January 16 around 8 a.m., police responded to South 13th and Berryhill Streets and found a female victim. The woman said she was walking when an unknown man approached her with a handgun.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County

Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
abc27.com

Man who died after Franklin County crash identified

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fire

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges

Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy