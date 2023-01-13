One of the prevalent supply chain themes of 2023 has been the shortage of carbon dioxide, a compound that in itself is tasteless, odorless and colorless and yet is a core ingredient in the food and beverage industries. The brewery industry, in particular, relies on CO2 for the carbonation of its beverages and has been struggling to keep up production due to the shortage. But the implications of this shortage go beyond just not being able to enjoy your favorite beverage. If CO2 shortages remain serious enough, it could also have negative impacts on health, safety and medical concerns, making it all the more imperative to understand the causes of the shortage and implement measures to mitigate the problem.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO