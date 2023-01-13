Read full article on original website
Cargo Theft Remains Top Concern in Supply Chain Space
CargoNet recorded 1,778 supply chain risk events across the United States and Canada in 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021. Supply chain disruptions were one of the main concerns of the year because of their effect on inflation. Scarcity and cost drove illicit market demand for goods most affected like computer graphics cards and raw beef, poultry and pork. Available capacity eased in the later months of 2022, but theft remained a prominent threat.
Inflation, High Fuel Costs and Shipper Prices to Threaten Truckload Carrier Profitability in 2023
A continued decline in the truckload rate per mile index is projected to erase almost all of the gains accumulated since Q2 2021, according to research released by AFS Logistics and Cowen Research. Data shows a continued downward trend in truckload but surprising strength in LTL, while the power of general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges prop up express parcel rates and drive ground parcel to record highs in the quarter ahead.
High Salary, Annual Raise Not Enough to Retain Supply Chain Workers: Study
Base salary of $150,000-plus, an annual raise and a bonus are still not enough to retain employees in supply chain, tech and IT roles, according to a Bastian Consulting survey. “The higher number of resignations predicted is mainly due to the growing trend of rate shopping, where employees resign simply...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Microsoft is planning to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow, as the company looks to restructure its business and streamline operations. As reported by Sky News, the company is making the move in an effort to prepare for a “slowing global economy.” According to the report, the company could be cutting as much as five percent, or 11,000 jobs, from its workforce.
What’s Causing the CO2 Shortage and How to Remedy it
One of the prevalent supply chain themes of 2023 has been the shortage of carbon dioxide, a compound that in itself is tasteless, odorless and colorless and yet is a core ingredient in the food and beverage industries. The brewery industry, in particular, relies on CO2 for the carbonation of its beverages and has been struggling to keep up production due to the shortage. But the implications of this shortage go beyond just not being able to enjoy your favorite beverage. If CO2 shortages remain serious enough, it could also have negative impacts on health, safety and medical concerns, making it all the more imperative to understand the causes of the shortage and implement measures to mitigate the problem.
Top 10 Tactics to Tame the Unpredictability of Fuel Prices
The fluctuating oil markets and ensuing volatility of fuel prices are a thorn in the side of retailers, food and beverage distributors, carriers and logistics providers alike. With analysts predicting China's easing of its zero-COVID-19 policy will push oil prices to $100 a barrel, distribution companies are bracing themselves for another surge in fuel costs. Meanwhile, recent fuel prices have tumbled from the dizzying heights of June 2022 and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023. In the wake of this rollercoaster ride, transportation companies must find ways to mitigate the impact of unstable fuel costs on their bottom line.
