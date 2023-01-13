Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Tri-City Herald
In WA, snowshoe tours provide picturesque scenery, exercise outside. Here’s how to sign up
As winter sets in, many outdoors enthusiasts are turning to seasonal ways to interact with Washington state’s abundant recreation areas. Besides opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and sledding, snowshoeing is an excellent way to get outside and get plenty of exercise. Those interested in snowshoeing might be unclear about how...
Comments / 0