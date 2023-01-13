Read full article on original website
Robert Yates
Robert Hoyt Yates, 81, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on August 1, 1941 in Alton to Olen Hoyt & Margaret Mary (Brady) Yates. He was a boilermaker and welder and retired from Shell. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church. Robert married Karen R. East on October 15, 1966 in East Alton. Robert is survived by his wife: Karen Yates; his children: Steven Hoyt (Debbie) Yates and Patrick Alan (Lisa) Yates; his grandchildren: Joshua Yates, Jaden Yates, Justin Yates, Zachary Yates, Abigail Yates, and Corre Yates; his great-grandchild: Cole Yates, and his brother: Bill Yates. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Olen Yates and in-laws: Eldon & Velma East. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor David Brown will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church.
Lois Evans
Lois Marie McMillan Evans, 97, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, January 15, 2023 at River Crossings Nursing Home in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on June 3, 1925 in Granite City, IL to Harry and Georgia (Milstead) McMillan. Lois married William Evans in Granite City, IL on June...
Patricia B. Sudholt
Patricia B. Sudholt was born in Granite City, IL on April 21,1928 to Leo and Winifred Kelly. They had eight children. Six are still living;Michael Sudholt (Margaret),Grant Sudholt (Karen),Mary Tucker(George-d), Alex Sudholt(Barbara),Elizabeth Rodgers(Randy-d),Gregory Sudholt(Catherine),11 grandchildren,and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 yrs and...
Mary Cooper
Mary A. Cooper, 89, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:45 am at Collinsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born the middle child of John G. and Alice (Deem) Manns in Moro, IL on April 22, 1933. Mary married Leslie Cooper on September 21, 1952, at Moro Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2019.
John Stutz
John C. Stutz, 64, of Alton, IL passed away at 9:45 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Alton. He was born in Alton September 5, 1958, the son of Gerald J. and Mary Esther (Fischer) Stutz. John was a former owner of Stutz Excavating and Stutz Farms,...
Eunice Wernle
Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
Rudy Recer
Rudy Lawrence Recer, 70, of Litchfield, IL, formally of Granite City, IL went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 26, 1952 in Granite City, IL to Fred Travis Recer and Bonnie Geraldine (Bryant) Graham. Rudy married Barbara Cash, the...
Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary
A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
River Dragons seek host families
While June 1 may seem far away, it’s actually right around the corner for baseball players planning to spend their season playing for the Alton River Dragons. A few more host families are being sought, and all you have to do is provide a bed and access to a kitchen.
Service league offering grants to non-profits
The Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non profits for over 65 years. Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 618-530-2276 or 618-462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 221, Alton, Illinois, 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March, 13, 2023.
Neighbor Night event to focus on river mussels
Th at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s field station in East Alton. Illinois River Watch will be premiering a short film called “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action.”. Hannah Griffis is coordinator of volunteer programs for Illinois River Watch:. The field station (at...
Flood map open house this week in Wood River
Federal emergency management representatives will be at Wood River Public Library on Wednesday and Thursday evenings January 18 and 19 to explain new flood maps to residents of Madison, Saint Clair, and Monroe counties. The open houses run from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. Once the maps take effect, they will...
Enrollment down, credit hours up at LC
The spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College begins today. The question from school leadership this time of year is usually about the numbers and while overall enrollment is down, the number of credit hours being taken by those students is strong. Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson...
Dallas Martz - Alton River Dragons
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton River Dragons GM Dallas Martz gives us an update on the upcoming 2023 season, new players, promotions and the need for host families.
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
River traffic backed up for repairs to lock & dam
There’s about a 36-hour wait for barges locking through the Mel Price Locks and Dam in Alton. Repairs are being made to the longer of the two chambers. The 1200 foot chamber suffered damage that needs to be fixed, so that leaves only the 600 foot chamber in service.
