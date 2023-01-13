Read full article on original website
CUBETTE BASKETBALL TO START SECOND HALF OF DISTRICT
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team is on the road at Magnolia tonight (Tuesday) to start the second half of district competition. The Cubettes are trying to snap a two game losing streak. Brenham is 3-4 in district, while Magnolia is 0-7. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6:30pm. DISTRICT 21-5A...
BLINN BUCCANEER MEN OUTLAST COASTAL BEND 83-78
A well-rounded team effort paved the way for the Blinn College men's basketball team's exciting and crucial 83-78 Region XIV home win over Coastal Bend College on Saturday. In front of the Kruse Center crowd in Brenham, Texas, the Buccaneers took the lead for good in the final two minutes of play and held on to improve to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Region XIV South Zone.
SETH BROESCHE MEMORIAL RETURNING TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY
A rodeo event honoring the life of a young man from Somerville that was killed in a 2016 car crash is returning to the Brazos Valley. The Seth Broesche Memorial will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The first day...
LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION DEADLINE COMING UP TUESDAY
The registration deadline is coming up for the 2023 Washington County Little Little League Baseball and Softball Season. Online registration will remain open until tomorrow (Tuesday). Fees for the 2023 season remain the same as they were for 2022 - $75 for the tee ball and coach pitch divisions, and $95 for machine pitch and above.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
MARCH FOR UNITY MONDAY FROM HATTIE MAE FLOWERS PARK TO WASHINGTON CO. COURTHOUSE
Residents are invited to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day today (Monday) in Brenham at a March for Unity. Brenham’s first MLK March is being hosted by the Washington County Juneteenth Association, and will start at 4 p.m. The march will travel from Hattie Mae Flowers Park, at...
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
133rd MAIFEST ROYALTY ANNOUNCED AT SERENADE
A warm and windy afternoon greeted the Royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest Sunday. The Royalty was announced at the Maifest Serenade Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater at Hohlt Park. Serving as this year’s Junior Royalty are Virginia Kate Priesmeyer and Luke Robert Hyatt. They will...
ROUND TOP WINTER ANTIQUES SHOW STARTS THURSDAY
The Round Top Winter Antiques Show is set to offer something for all antique lovers this weekend. Approximately 43 show-only and year-round venues will be open during the show, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Venues and stores in Round Top, Warrenton, Carmine and Burton will have various trinkets...
LAGRANGE RE-OPENS CITY MANAGER SEARCH
The La Grange City Council is re-opening the search for a new city manager after being unable to reach a financial agreement with their chosen finalist. Council members selected David Harris as their candidate back on December 5 to replace former City Manager Shawn Raborn, who retired at the end of September.
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests
HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ DRAWS BIG CROWDS TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Downtown Brenham enjoyed another successful “Uptown Swirl” on Saturday. Great weather helped make downtown the place to be, as event organizers say over 700 commemorative glasses were sold for the winter wine walk. Participants were able to visit 36 different businesses and locations to try wines suitable for every palate.
BRENHAM OBSERVES DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY WITH MARCH FOR UNITY
Brenham residents met Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Hattie Mae Flowers Park to pray and sing hymns before beginning a March for Unity. Several dozen people walked and drove down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway while holding signs and chanting for equality.
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King...
Austin County woman facing criminal charges for fatal crash
Bellville, Texas (KBTX) - A Bellville woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal crash in July. According to KWHI Radio, 49-year-old Jill McGinty has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The crash happened on Highway 159 in Austin County in the early morning hours of July 17....
TxDOT PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY ON HIGHWAY 290 – FM 1155 INTERSECTION
TxDOT will hold a public meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) for citizens to give their feedback about proposed upgrades to the Highway 290 – FM 1155 intersection in Chappell Hill. The in-person meeting will be held at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church parish hall at 9175 FM 1371. The meeting begins with an open house at 4:30 p.m., followed by a live presentation at 6 p.m.
