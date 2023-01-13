A well-rounded team effort paved the way for the Blinn College men's basketball team's exciting and crucial 83-78 Region XIV home win over Coastal Bend College on Saturday. In front of the Kruse Center crowd in Brenham, Texas, the Buccaneers took the lead for good in the final two minutes of play and held on to improve to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Region XIV South Zone.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO