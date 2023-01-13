Caregivers arrested as search for missing 4-year-old girl continues, Oklahoma cops say

UPDATE: Authorities have arrested a second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who is still missing after a postal carrier found her sister unattended, authorities in Oklahoma said.

Ivon Adams, 36, was taken into custody on Jan. 12 while in Arizona, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and awaits extradition to Oklahoma.

Ivon Adams is the husband of Alysia Adams , who was charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the case, authorities said, according to KFOR. Ivon Adams was “arrested on a fugitive from justice charge,” according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The original story continues below.

A search is ongoing for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl discovered missing after a postal carrier found her sister unattended, authorities in Oklahoma said.

Two days into the search, special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made an arrest , according to a news release.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect , authorities said. She was booked into the Caddo County Jail at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, records show.

Athena and her 5-year-old sister were under the care of Adams and her husband, according to the release. The older sister was found wandering outside of Adams’ house in Cyril, prompting the postal carrier to notify police.

An investigation into Athena’s disappearance began at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“The search for Athena continues,” authorities said. “The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was suspended. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.”

Athena was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

4-year-old discovered missing after postal carrier finds her sister, Oklahoma cops say