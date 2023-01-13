Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football
One of the most successful, and inarguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala. The job will be Propst's first in Alabama since...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
We’re Halfway Through Meteorological Winter in Missouri, Really?
Believe it or not, Saturday, January 14, was the halfway point of meteorological winter. So far, it hasn't been too bad. Yet, mother nature might just show us her worst in the second half. It's hard to believe we're halfway through the winter. According to the National Weather Service office...
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kchi.com
Time To Reaffirm Ownership For Landowners Seeking Land Owner Hunting Permits
Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process remind those that registered in 2020, that is it time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted. Under the Missouri Department of Conservation Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMINDS LANDOWNERS TO UPDATE DEER AND TURKEY PERMIT INFORMATION
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) would like to remind Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Application Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information submitted to MDC. Under the process, landowners with...
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
KYTV
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The state of Missouri is struggling with a teacher shortage. Currently, colleges and universities are not graduating enough teachers to fill all the open positions. Colleges have seen an increase in enrollment in education programs since 2017 however, the number of students who complete the program has...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
