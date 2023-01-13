ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

footballscoop.com

Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football

One of the most successful, and inarguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala. The job will be Propst's first in Alabama since...
ALABAMA STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum

Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Time To Reaffirm Ownership For Landowners Seeking Land Owner Hunting Permits

Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process remind those that registered in 2020, that is it time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted. Under the Missouri Department of Conservation Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season

(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
MISSOURI STATE
timesnewspapers.com

Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants

The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO

