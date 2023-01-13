Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
Bless You Boys
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade
The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Yankees News: NYY secure top international prospect, Bryan Reynolds update, Frankie Montas
Well, the New York Yankees have done it. They made a free agency signing in the year 2023. To all the haters who said it wouldn’t be possible, this one’s for you! Kidding. Well, kind of. Sunday was the beginning of the international signing period and the Yanks wasted no time.
The type of trade the Detroit Pistons need to avoid
The Detroit Pistons are still in the middle of their rebuild, so it will likely be a few more seasons before we really see them challenge for a playoff spot. But all rebuilding teams get to the point where they are on the cusp of contending, usually after making the playoffs for the first time, and have to decide to keep rolling with what they have or try to make the splashy move that will put them over the top.
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Balcers Could Serve as Early Aquisition
The NHL’s trade deadline is still months away. With so many teams pressed tightly against the salary cap, trades will be difficult to come by. This includes for the Tampa Bay Lightning. A move that will likely come in the next week or so will be activating Rudolfs Balcers, which may have similar impact to a trade that could be made down the road.
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Ranking the 4 games this weekend
The NFL Divisional Playoffs are set with eight teams doing battle to advance to Championship Sunday. This weekend’s slate starts
9-8 Is Good Enough for Detroit Lions, for Now
New podcast features an interview with "Stick" from Woodward Sports.
