The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO