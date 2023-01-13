ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Orchid show and sale returns to Hershey Gardens

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month. The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Stars on Ice 2023 Tour coming to GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be making a stop at the GIANT Center this summer. The tour, which boasts an international cast of Olympic, World, and National Champion skaters, will be performing at the GIANT Center on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster hosts health/resource clinic on MLK Day

(WHTM) — Put People First! PA and National Union for the Homeless hosted a health and resource clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lancaster. People could sign up for state benefits, such as SNAP or Medicaid, and get blood pressure and glucose screenings. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
LANCASTER, PA
echo-pilot.com

The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.

In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

YWCA York provides headstones for unmarked veteran graves

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans who have gone unnoticed for years. Leaders in the community plan to distribute headstones for unmarked graves, many for veterans of color. The event, an MLK National Day of Service, brought volunteers to Lebanon Cemetery in York. Unmarked...
YORK, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
Gregory Vellner

Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy