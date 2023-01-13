Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Orchid show and sale returns to Hershey Gardens
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month. The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.
READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below...
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
Stars on Ice 2023 Tour coming to GIANT Center
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be making a stop at the GIANT Center this summer. The tour, which boasts an international cast of Olympic, World, and National Champion skaters, will be performing at the GIANT Center on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live.
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
Lancaster hosts health/resource clinic on MLK Day
(WHTM) — Put People First! PA and National Union for the Homeless hosted a health and resource clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lancaster. People could sign up for state benefits, such as SNAP or Medicaid, and get blood pressure and glucose screenings. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
YWCA York provides headstones for unmarked veteran graves
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans who have gone unnoticed for years. Leaders in the community plan to distribute headstones for unmarked graves, many for veterans of color. The event, an MLK National Day of Service, brought volunteers to Lebanon Cemetery in York. Unmarked...
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote
READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
